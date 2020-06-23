MDOT seeking public input on Michigan Mobility 2045 plan

LANSING — Do you know where you are going to be in 25 years?
While the answer to that could be obvious or uncertain depending on the person, the Michigan Department of Transporation is asking the public to help them formulate a plan that will shape the direction for transportation-related projects over the next 2.5 decades. MDOT is currently in the process of developing a new state long-range transportation plan called, Michigan Mobility 2045.
It is designed to establish a vision and priorities for transportation in Michigan for the next 25 years and as part of the plan's development, MDOT is seeking the public's input. The idea is to have the public help formulate potential strategies for Michigan's transportation system through 2045.
To get this input, MDOT has placed a Michigan Mobility 2045 survey online through Sept. 30. The survey presents potential long-term strategies for Michigan's transportation network to the public in a realistic context. The survey can be found by going to mm2045.metroquest.com.
For more information on the plan or to provide comments, the public can visit the MM2045 website at www.MichiganMobility.org. Public comments also can be sent to MDOT-MichiganMobility@Michigan.gov, or shared with MDOT's social media sites at www.facebook.com/MichiganDOT or www.twitter.com/MichiganDOT.
