LANSING — Several rest areas including two in the Cadillac area will soon be closed to allow for upgrades.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is scheduled to upgrade six rest areas over the next month for exterior work and to bring those facilities up to Americans with Disabilities Act standards. Of those six, two will be in the Cadillac area.
The Cadillac Rest Area on northbound U.S. 131 in Wexford County will be closed beginning Sept. 7 through Sept. 28, while the Tustin Rest Area on southbound U.S. 131 in Osceola County will be closed beginning, Sept. 8 through Sept. 28.
The other closures include the Ludington Rest Area, the Hart Rest Area and the Watervliet Rest Area. The Ludington Rest Area and the Watervliet Rest Area both will be closed beginning Sept. 9, but the Ludington site will be completed on Sept. 28, while the Watervliet site’s work will be completed on Sept. 29. The Hart Rest Area will be closed beginning Sept. 10 through Sept. 28.
The sixth and final rest area to receive ADA upgrades will be the New Buffalo Welcome Center. Those upgrades will begin on Sept. 28 and continue through Nov. 1, but the facility will remain open.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.