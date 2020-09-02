The Michigan Department of Transporation is holding two different virtual open houses in September to inform the public about two upcoming bridge projects including one in Wexford County.
From 4-5 p.m. on Sept. 15, MDOT will hold an informational open house meeting to provide the latest information regarding the project to replace the M-55 bridge over the Manistee River northeast of Manistee. MDOT plans to replace the M-55 bridge over the Manistee River and the project is tentatively scheduled to begin on Dec. 1 at the earliest and completed no later than Oct. 30, 2021.
The work will require a detour that will remain in place throughout construction and will use M-55, Stronach Road and U.S. 31. Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Public comments must be submitted by Oct. 1.
The meeting is being held via Microsoft Teams Virtual Public Meeting. To join by phone without using the internet, call (248) 509-0316, and the Conference ID is 537 701 948#.
A second virtual open house regarding a different project is scheduled to occur from 4-5 p.m. on Sept. 17.
In this virtual meeting, MDOT will hold the virtual open house to provide the latest information regarding the project to replace the superstructure of the M-115 bridge over the Manistee River in Wexford County. MDOT plans to replace the superstructure of the M-115 bridge over the Manistee River just west of Mesick and the project is tentatively expected to begin in spring 2021.
This work also will require a detour for about four months during construction, using No. 9 Road, 4 Road, and M-37. Public input is being sought to help MDOT recognize and address any concerns that may result from the project. Public comments regarding this project also must be submitted by Oct. 1.
The meeting also is being held via Microsoft Teams Virtual Public Meeting. To join by phone without using the internet, call (248) 509-0316, and the Conference ID is 496 612 918#.
To provide comments and questions email or phone MDOT Public Involvement Specialist and Hearings Officer Monica Monsma at MonsmaM@Michigan.gov or 517-335-4381. She also can provide you with a mailing address or the online comment form web address.
In areas with limited Internet access, copies of both meeting transcripts and presentations are available by mail by contacting Monsma to request a copy.
