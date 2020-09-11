LANSING — Beginning on Sept. 14 and continuing through the first of the year, the Michigan Department of Transportation will be investing nearly $750,000 for environmental and traffic signal sensors at several locations throughout northern lower Michigan.
The sensors will be installed in Leelanau, Montmorency, Ogemaw, Presque Isle, Oscoda, and Wexford counties in various locations on U.S. 131, M-22, M-32, I-75, M-68, and M-72. The installation should be completed near Valentine's Day next year, according to MDOT.
The environmental and traffic signal sensors will be installed along U.S. 131 at the East 50 Road bridge, the M-115 bridge, the South 43 Road bridge, and the Lake State Railroad bridge. The bridge decks will feature signs and flashing lights that warn drivers of potentially icy conditions.
During the installation, freeway locations will require lane closures with traffic shifts, according to MDOT. The non-freeway locations will have shoulder closures and lane closures with traffic regulators where a lane shift is not possible, MDOT said.
Once installed and operational, the stations will collect environmental and road surface data and camera views available for public viewing on MDOT's Mi Drive travel information site, www.Michigan.gov/Drive. Road maintenance agencies also will use information gathered at these sites to make winter maintenance decisions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.