LANSING — The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Wednesday it would be lifting most lane restrictions of its road construction projects for the upcoming Labor Day holiday.
Beginning 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30, and continuing until 6 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, 106 out of 151 projects statewide will have lane restrictions removed. While drivers will see suspended operations in most MDOT construction zones for the weekend, they are advised equipment and certain traffic configurations may remain in place, like temporary shifts or shoulder closures.
Of the work zones that will remain in place during the upcoming holiday weekend, three are in or near the Cadillac area.
On M-55 in Manistee County between M-37 and Wellston will remain closed with a posted detour while US-131 in Wexford County will have one lane open in each direction at Boon Road. Finally, Old US-131 in Wexford County will have a temporary traffic signal at US-131.
MDOT oversees I, M, and US routes and is responsible for nearly 10,000 miles of state highways, which carry more than 50% of all traffic and approximately 70% of commercial traffic in Michigan.
For up-to-date information on MDOT projects, view the list of statewide lane closures on the Mi Drive website at www.Michigan.gov/Drive.
