MDOT to resurface section of M-115 near Mesick starting Sept. 28

MESICK — Those who regularly commute from Cadillac to Mesick and vice versa should take heed: the Michigan Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing M-115 later this month and lane closures are planned.
MDOT recently announced that the $2.3 million project to resurface 8.7 miles from 28 Road to the Mesick roundabout will begin Sept. 28 and is scheduled to be finished by Oct. 30.
MDOT North Region Communications Representative James Lake said this stretch of M-115 was last microsurfaced in 2011. Microsurfacing is a treatment that helps seal out water and fills rutting in the pavement.
Prior to that, the old asphalt was ground up and incorporated into the roadbed gravel before being resurfaced with two courses of new asphalt in 1999.
The upcoming project will include grinding off the top layer of asphalt, which will be replaced by a new layer.
The stretch of road has a rating of poor, and Lake said the project coming up will help restore a smooth driving surface and will prevent further water infiltration that will help extend the road service life by up to 8-10 years.
According to an MDOT press release, this work will require daytime lane closures with traffic regulators.
Lake said these types of "flag control" projects include speed limits lowered to 45 mph.
In addition to a complete resurfacing of the roadway, this project includes new pavement markings and rumble strips.
