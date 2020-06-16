MDOT to start M-115 project June 22 in Benzie Co.

BENZONIA — Beginning June 22, a stretch of M-115 will be under construction for most of the summer.
The Michigan Department of Transportation is investing $1.7 million to resurface nearly 8 miles of M-115 from South Pioneer Road to US-31 in Benzie County. Once the work is started, MDOT said it will require daily single lane closures with traffic regulators.
The work being done will include enhanced roadside delineators and new centerline and shoulder rumble strips. It is anticipated the work will be completed by Aug. 8.
This road project is deemed an essential function and crews in the field will be following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to limit the risk of them getting sick, according to MDOT.
