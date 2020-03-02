Earlier this week, road commissions in the Cadillac area announced weight restrictions were starting Monday and restrictions also will start on various state trunkline highways within a particular area of the state.
That area includes highways north of a line on M-43 in the City of South Haven east to US-131 in Kalamazoo County then south to I-94 in Kalamazoo County then east to I-69 in Calhoun County, then north to Lansing then continuing east on I-69 to Port Huron in St. Clair County. Highways south of a line on M-55 from the US-31 intersection in Manistee County east to M-66 in Missaukee County then north on M-66 to M-55 in Missaukee County then east on M-55 to the intersection of US-23 in City of Tawas, Iosco County, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. All state trunk lines between these two lines will have weight restrictions imposed and enforced.
On routes designated as “All Season Routes,‘ there will be no reduction in legal axle weight. On routes designated as “Seasonal,‘ there will be a reduction of 25% for rigid pavements and 35% for flexible pavements.
Extended permits will be valid for oversize only in the weight restricted area. Single trip permits will not be issued for overweight or loads exceeding 14 feet in width, 11 axles and 150 feet in overall length in the weight restricted area.
Detailed weight restriction information may be obtained by linking to www.michigan.gov/truckers Please refer to MDOT Truck Operators Map for route designations.
