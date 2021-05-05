Every summer, orange barrels and road construction are part of the landscape throughout the state until the leaves begin to change colors and fall.
This summer will be no different.
There will be multiple Michigan Department of Transportation projects at the state level that will begin and be completed in Osceola and Wexford counties during the 2021 construction season. There are no MDOT projects in Missaukee County or Lake County in 2021. Some of the projects that motorists will encounter will start soon.
MDOT PROJECTS IN LAKE AND OSCEOLA COUNTIES
MDOT Cadillac Transportation Service Center Manager Del Kirkby said the only remaining project in 2021 in Osceola County is the asphalt resurfacing of M-66 from 21 Mile Road (just north of Marion) north to just inside Missaukee County. This $729,000 project is anticipated to begin about the second week of August and will be mostly finished by mid-September, according to Kirkby.
“Resurfacing this portion of M-66 helps keep the pavement in this particular section in good condition while completing the resurfacing and sealing of M-66 from the south to north Osceola county lines over the last four years.‘
The only other project to be completed in 2021 in Osceola County happened earlier in the year, Kirkby said.
The other project was the emergency repair of the Business US-10/Chestnut Street bridge over the Hersey River on the north side of Reed City. Following an emergency shutdown and then reopening with a 3-ton weight restriction in the fall, a $200,000 emergency repair project was quickly green-lighted to repair the ends of the deteriorated steel bridge beams.
Kirkby said the bridge was closed a second time in late December and thanks to relatively mild weather conditions, the work was completed in early February. The bridge was then able to reopen without weight restrictions.
“Chestnut Street carries a high volume of truck traffic between Yoplait receiving milk tankers and shipping finished product, the factories and shops and the gravel pits to the south of Reed City all sending and receiving commercial traffic," Kirkby said. "Many of these loads are at the upper legal weight limit. Making the repairs necessary to reopen the bridge without weight restrictions helps keep traffic moving legally on an all-season route."
Kirkby also said the Chestnut Street bridge is scheduled to have the top surface of the deck removed and replaced in 2024.
After several consecutive years of resurfacing and sealing M-37 and US-10 in Lake County, Kirby said MDOT doesn’t have any projects scheduled in 2021.
“Between 2018 and 2020, the entire length of M-37 was resurfaced and sealed between the south and north Lake County lines. Significant portions of US-10 were also resurfaced or sealed," he said. "With so much of the pavement improved and preserved, Lake County is getting a break from trunkline road construction for a few years. MDOT will monitor the pavement conditions to determine when the next round of work should be performed, make repairs as necessary, and continue maintaining the system with our partner, the Lake County Road Commission.‘
MDOT PROJECTS IN WEXFORD COUNTY
Grand Traverse MDOT Transportation Service Center Manager Dan Wagner will be spending his first construction season in his new position and he said Wexford County will only have a few MDOT projects completed this summer, while Missaukee County will have none.
He said the projects he is referencing do not include the repainting of stripes on the roads, crack sealing and other maintenance-related tasks MDOT performs during the summer. So while there are only a few major reconstruction projects scheduled in Wexford County, Wagner said there could be a chance residents will see MDOT crews out and about this summer.
The first of the three projects to start will be bridge repairs on M-115 west of Mesick. MDOT is investing roughly $1.9 million to replace beams and the bridge deck of the M-115 bridge over the Manistee River west of Mesick. This project includes repairs to the bridge substructure such as abutments and piers and rebuilding the bridge approaches on M-115.
Once the project starts on Monday, it will require a detour for all through traffic on 9 Road, 4 Road and M-37. The intersections of M-115/ 9 Road, 9 Road/4 Road and 4 Road/M-37 will have temporary four-way stops during the project. Access will be maintained for local traffic on M-115 between 9 Road and M-37 on either side of the bridge.
Once the project is completed in early September, it will extend the service life of this 71-year-old bridge, maintaining this critical link for the commuter, tourist and commercial traffic.
The second of the three projects in Wexford County is slated to start on May 17 and is the milling and resurfacing of M-115 from 28 Road to Mesick.
Wagner said this project was started last summer and the contractor wanted to work until the weather window closed, Wagner said. As a result, most of the work was completed last season and the project will be completed likely within one week, he said.
The third and final project will be the milling and resurfacing of a stretch of north and southbound U.S-131 from exit 177 to exit 183, Wagner said. The project is slated to begin on June 28 and should be substantially completed by early August. The work will be confined to one lane closure in one direction at a time. The work also will include the ramps and shoulders, according to Wagner.
He said for the 2022 construction season there doesn't appear to be anything major in Missaukee or Wexford counties and will again be more maintenance-type projects. With both the state and federal governments looking to put a focus on infrastructure, Wagner said everyone in his field of work is waiting to see what that will mean.
When that information is finally out, Wagner said there are always a few extra projects that could be thrown into the mix. While he wouldn't go into detail about what that means, he did say it could be a reinvestment into more long-term fixes instead of just trying to hold things together.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.