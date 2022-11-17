CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Mecosta man accepted a plea regarding two felony drug offenses during his recent appearance in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Nicholas J. Lloyd pleaded guilty to charges of possession with intent to deliver hydrocodone less than 50 grams and use of methamphetamine for his connection with an incident on Oct 12 in Mesick. As part of the plea, charges of possession of methamphetamine and an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle will be dismissed at sentencing. A motion to modify the bond was denied.
Lloyd was originally charged with one count each of delivery or manufacture of hydrocodone less than 50 grams, possession of methamphetamine and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on Oct. 12 in Mesick, court records indicate.
When he is sentenced in the next four to six weeks, Lloyd faces up to 20 years in prison and/or fines as high as $25,000 on the hydrocodone-related offense.
At 7:25 p.m. on Oct 12, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle on Mesick Avenue near Eugene Street in Mesick, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Lloyd, had an open can of beer in the center console next to him, police said. He also was found to have methamphetamine and hydrocodone pills, according to police.
The court issued a $100,000 cash or surety bond, which was continued.
