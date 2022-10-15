CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Mecosta man faced two felony drug offenses and one alcohol-related offense during his recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Nicholas J. Lloyd was charged with one count each of delivery or manufacture of hydrocodone less than 50 grams, possession of methamphetamine and open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle for his connection with an incident on Oct. 12 in Mesick, court records indicate. If convicted of the delivery or manufacture offense, Lloyd faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $25,000 in fines, while he faces up to 10 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines on the methamphetamine-related offense.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Lloyd is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 7:25 p.m. on Oct 12, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle on Mesick Avenue near Eugene Street in Mesick, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Lloyd, had an open can of beer in the center console next to him, police said. He also was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and hydrocodone pills, according to police.
The court issued a $100,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Oct. 25.
