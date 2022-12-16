CADILLAC — A 37-year-old Mecosta man was sentenced to jail on two felony drug offenses during his recent appearance in Wexford County’s 28th Circuit Court.
Nicholas J. Lloyd was sentenced to 300 days in jail with 61 days credit for guilty pleas to possession with intent to deliver hydrocodone less than 50 grams and use of methamphetamine. He also was ordered to pay $1,148 in fines and given 24 months of probation.
Lloyd pleaded guilty to the charges in November for his connection with an incident on Oct 12 in Mesick. As part of the November plea, charges of possession of methamphetamine and an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle were dismissed at sentencing.
Lloyd faced up to 20 years in prison and/or fines as high as $25,000 on the hydrocodone-related offense.
At 7:25 p.m. on Oct 12, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle on Mesick Avenue near Eugene Street in Mesick, according to a press release from the Michigan State Police. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Lloyd, had an open can of beer in the center console next to him, police said. He also was found to have methamphetamine and hydrocodone pills, according to police.
