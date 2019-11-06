REED CITY — With just over 1,000 votes deciding the Mecosta-Osceola Transit Authority millage, the millage was passed in both Osceola and Mecosta counties.
In a 3,845 yes to 2,802 no vote, the transit millage passed on Nov. 5 according to unofficial voting numbers from the two counties. The millage was passed in Osceola County with 1,429 votes for and 1,012 votes against the millage and in Mecosta County with 2,416 votes for the millage and 1,790 votes against.
With this millage, the transit authority is now able to levy a millage amount of no more an additional .5 mill against taxable property within the limits of Mecosta and Osceola counties, except for the area located in the corporate limits of Big Rapids.
For a period of five years, from 2019 to 2023, this additional millage will provide funds for all public transportation authority purposes including capital and operating expenses.
Within its first year, the millage is estimated to collect $986,000 in funds for the Mecosta-Osceola Transit Authority.
