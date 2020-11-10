‘The President of the United States of America, in the name of Congress, takes pleasure in presenting the Medal of Honor to Corporal Gabriel Cole, United States Army, for extraordinary heroism on 19 September 1864, while serving with Company I, 5th Michigan Cavalry, in action at Winchester, Virginia, for capture of flag, during which he was wounded in the leg.’
SHERMAN TOWNSHIP – He rode alongside General George Custer into the heart of the battle.
Gabriel Cole, a native of New York state who served in the Union Army during the Civil War and later moved to Sherman Township in Osceola County with wife Elizabeth to take advantage of the post-war homesteading opportunities, rode with General Custer and the members of the First Division of the First Brigade of the 5th Michigan Cavalry in the bloody Battle of Opequon Creek, also referred to as the Third Battle of Winchester, Virginia, that took place in September of 1864.
Cole went into the battle bearing the rank of private but was promoted to corporal soon afterward because of the bravery he displayed in the midst of the conflict and particularly the actions he took in capturing the flag of the 45th Virginia Infantry Regiment, initially fighting off the soldier holding the flag and then being stabbed in the leg by a bayonet in the process. Capturing the flag was a significant feat during those Civil War conflicts because the flags were used by those in charge to direct the troops. Without the flag to visibly show whether the troops should advance or retreat, confusion could occur. Those in possession of the flags would put up fierce resistance rather than have the flags taken by the enemy. Many soldiers lost their lives attempting to take the enemy’s flag during the Civil War.
Cole and Sgt. Henry Fox, another member of Custer’s company who also captured an enemy flag during the battle, were awarded the Medal of Honor by President Lincoln in Washington, D.C. on Sept. 27, 1864. The two soldiers took the train to Washington for the ceremony and returned a few days later to rejoin their comrades in arms.
Cole and Woodruff Earned Highest Honor
Corporal Cole is not the only Medal of Honor recipient that we are aware of who was laid to rest within the coverage area of the Cadillac News. There is at least one other. Sgt. Alonzo Woodruff of Luther is buried in Valley Cemetery of Ellsworth Township in Lake County. He earned his Medal of Honor at the age of 22 while part of Company I of the U.S. Volunteers 1st Sharpshooters during the battle of Hatcher’s Run, Virginia. Ironically, Sgt. Woodruff earned his Medal of Honor on Oct. 27, 1864, just a month after Gabriel Cole, for rescuing two companions who were under fire from the enemy. Thanks to Alan Teelander for supplying the information about Sgt. Woodruff.
Gabriel Cole was born either in Chemung County or Chenango County, New York, on March 22, 1831. He was living in southern Michigan, though, and was married to the former Elizabeth Goodman of Allegan County when the Civil War broke out in 1861. Gabriel and Elizabeth were married in 1855 and their son Francis Cole was born on August 10, 1858.
The couple was living in Salem Township of Allegan County when Cole, a farmer, enlisted on Aug. 19, 1862. He was initially a private in Company I of the 5th Michigan Cavalry, though he was promoted to corporal after his exploits in the Battle of Opequon Creek on Sept. 19, 1864.
Deeds of Valor
We have Corporal Cole’s own words about what happened at the fateful battle but, to provide some context, we also have a first-hand account taken from a book entitled “Deeds of Valor.‘ On page 418 of that book, this information is supplied by the author about Cole.
“Corporal Cole was at another point of the battlefield participating in those fierce cavalry charges led by General Custer, which to a large extent decided the battle in favor of the Union cause. During the last great charge, which culminated in a desperate hand-to-hand fight between the opposing foes, Corporal Cole, who was in the thickest of the fray, espied a Confederate color-bearer. He dashed up to him, swung his sabre over the rebel's head and would have killed him with one blow had the man not ducked in time and dropped the flag. Corporal Cole seized the colors, but just at that instant his horse was shot in the shoulder and leg and fell; While trying to help the poor animal the brave corporal was himself wounded in the left leg (being stabbed by a bayonet).
Still carrying the flag he limped along till a Union officer came to his assistance. It was not long before Corporal Cole took possession of a riderless horse and, mounting it, rejoined his regiment and stayed in the fight till the battle was ended.‘
Cole’s Written Account
In his own testimony about the events of the battle some years later in Sherman Township, Cole wrote that he was “depending entirely upon memory,‘ since he had no notes to refer to.
Cole was a member of the First Division of the 5th Michigan Cavalry, which was under the command of General Wesley Merritt. The 5th Michigan Cavalry was under the command of General George Custer of the First Brigade.
Cole said he and the members of the Union troops were “somewhere in the vicinity of Opequan Creek‘ when awakened about 2 a.m. on the morning of Sept. 19, 1864. “We took up our line of march very quietly,‘ he reported.
At daybreak on that fateful day, the band in front began to play “Hail Columbia‘ and then “Yankee Doodle‘ before breaking suddenly to the rear and the members of the cavalry to the front, where there was a “sharp fight at the creek.‘
The cavalry members, charging by fours, made their way across the “waterway‘ and up a ravine, coming under fire and losing some men and some horses.
“On arriving at the top we formed in platoons, unslung carbines and went to work pumping lead as lively as we knew how,‘ his report continues.
Cole took brief cover behind a small oak tree “about the size of a stovepipe‘ that was riddled with bullets from top to bottom. French Lowe, a fellow soldier from Company C, was within a few feet of Cole when he was shot through the head and killed.
When Captain North gave the command to “retire to the creek‘ they did. During the retreat, Cole and a few others stopped to help “one of the boys from 1st Michigan‘ who was “shot through the body.‘
“I turned my horse and carbine over to the captain’s orderly and, with Captain North, a sergeant of Company C, and other other comrade, picked up (the wounded soldier) and carried him about 10 rods, with the bullets flying like hail and making all kinds of noises.‘
The men found a dead horse and used the blankets from the horse’s saddle to make a stretcher and “convey the wounded man to the creek.‘
The soldiers took cover at the ravine near the creek “while the Confederates kept the air full of bullets.‘
Captain Charles Safford “had his cap split open and the missile just grazed his head,‘ Cole wrote. “He thought it was a close shave and we all agreed with him.‘
Second Charge
After about an hour, General Custer received orders to advance. The bugle sounded “trot, march, gallop, charge‘ and the cavalry went full bore over the same grounds from which they had retreated previously, “every man apparently trying to get at the enemy first.‘
The Confederates stopped at Stevens’ Depot and made a stand there, temporarily forcing the cavalry to discontinue the charge. But, with support from the artillery, General Custer led another charge a short time later.
During the second charge, Cole and a fellow soldier named Ed Hastings were riding side-by-side with Custer when he cried out, “Boys, give them hell.‘
“And we did,‘ Cole reported.
The cavalry was forced to hold its ground again, however, as the Confederates mounted a counter attack. Custer subsequently led a third charge in the bloody, seesaw battle that would prove to turn the tide in favor of the Union. It was during this third charge that Cole would put his life on the line while capturing the flag of the 45th Virginia Infantry Regiment.
“I joined our brigade after a while, and then we were formed into two ranks (prior to the third charge), the sharpshooters in front lying close to the ground,‘ Cole wrote.
Capturing the Flag
Custer commanded the cavalry members to lower their sabers in both ranks and commanded the infantry to “yell loud‘ during the charge. Then Custer yelled “Come on boys!‘ and led the charge for the third time that day.
Cole had a fatal encounter with one enemy soldier who approached him and afterward spied the flag of the 45th Virginia Infantry Regiment, a top prize during these fierce battles.
“I rode at full speed, my saber at front cut, my left hand free to catch the flag,‘ Cole reported in his memoir. “The Southerner understood what was coming and sprang forward. A moment later I had the flag, and he had the staff. At that instant, my horse went down, struck with two bullets.‘
Cole went down with the horse and tried quickly to discover where the horse was wounded but as he was doing so, he had a glimpse “of something that caused me to right dress mighty quick.‘
As he turned, he receive a severe flesh wound from a bayonet in his left leg, just above the knee. In response, Cole raised his carbine rifle, “causing Johnny Reb to flee for cover.‘
“The wound he gave me smarted and burned,‘ Cole added.
“I stuffed the flag under my blouse; but it was so big that some of the tassels hung out,‘ he continued. “As I started to the rear (on foot now) I found a little sorrel horse from which a sergeant of Company K had been shot, the saddle being covered with his blood.
‘Bully for you boy!’
“While mounting, a lieutenant of Company B rode up and asked me what I had. I told him and he said, ‘Bully for you boy! Let me carry it to Custer.’ I gave it to him and joined my company.‘
Cole reported “the enemy was in full retreat toward Fisher’s Hill‘ about 5 p.m. Cole, though wounded, still rode with his company pursuing the enemy “until nearly midnight,‘ then returned to camp, made some coffee and slept about two hours.
“The next morning my wound pained me so badly that I could hardly move,‘ he wrote, adding that he found a surgeon of the 7th Michigan, who “fixed‘ him up.
General Custer called for Cole the day after the fateful battle and asked for a first-hand report about the taking of the colors. Custer cut out one of the stars from the flag for himself and returned the flag to Cole. Another soldier, Sergeant Henry Fox of the 5th Michigan, also captured a flag during the battle.
Cole and Fox subsequently were escorted to Pleasant Valley and sent by train to Washington, D.C. where they were greeted by the Secretary of War Edwin Stanton, to whom they gave the flags they had captured. After five days of leave, Cole and Fox received the Medal of Honor from President Lincoln during a ceremony on Sept. 27.
Cole received an additional 30-day furlough along with the medal but could not stay away from his fellow soldiers for that long. He returned to the regiment instead and was tended to regularly by a surgeon named St. Clair until the wound finally healed.
Ironically, Cole was wounded much more severely on April 6, 1865, near the very end of the war. During the battle of Sailor’s Creek, Cole was struck by a miniature cannon ball and was “terribly wounded‘ in his left side. His horse was killed at the same time. He was sent to a hospital at Annapolis, Maryland, and remained there until discharged on June 27.
From Allegan to Sherman Township
At some point following the war, Cole and his bride Elizabeth and their son Francis made their way north from Allegan to Sherman Township near Tustin to establish a homestead. Many thanks to Ruth Calkins for supplying some information about the connection between the Goodmans of Allegan and Sherman Township. Seems there were several folks from the Allegan area, including many from the Goodman clan, who made their way north to Tustin and Sherman Township. Ruth, a retiree and former Sherman Township treasurer, was very helpful during our phone conversations.
Ruth noted that the Coles were not among the initial wave of homesteaders who came to Sherman Township following the war but they may have been the first of the Goodmans to come, or at least among the first of the Goodmans. The Goodmans who moved this way married members of the Worst family and the Chamberlin family and those surnames are scattered throughout the Sherman Township Cemetery.
Cole Family
Gabriel and Elizabeth’s son Francis was still a relatively young man when he moved to Sherman Township. Sadly, he died at the age of 29 on Oct. 22, 1887. He is also buried in Sherman Township Cemetery alongside his parents. He married Alice Dunbar of Allegan in 1882 and she lived until 1905.
The Coles were blessed with two more children, both daughters, following the war. Ellen Frederica Cole was born Jan. 17, 1869 and also died young, at age 34 in 1903. She is also buried in Sherman Township. Ellen was married to Charles McCreedy in 1892 but the couple did not have any children.
Cora Elizabeth Cole was born Oct. 20, 1872 and lived to be 78. She passed on July 1, 1951 in Everett, Washington. She married Orin McNeil and moved to Washington, where the couple had two children, a son Orvin, who lived only a year, and daughter Gracie, who married Ted Biggs in 1935 and lived to be 99 years old, dying in 2015.
Elizabeth Goodman passed away in 1897 and is buried beside her husband, who lived to the ripe old age of 75, passing away on January 9, 1907. Gabriel married a second time to Harrietta Stickler, who was also a widow, having been married to Elizabeth’s nephew Francis Goodman. The second marriage did not last very long, however, ending in divorce in 1906.
Thanks again to Ruth Calkins for her valuable input and to the Robert Finch Camp #14 Sons of the Union Army Veterans group based in Traverse City for allowing us to use the image of Gabriel Cole. Their website also supplies a wealth of information about Cole and other Union Army Medal of Honor recipients from northern Michigan.
