CADILLAC — A two-vehicle crash occurred Tuesday afternoon after a driver experienced a medical episode.
At 12:54 p.m. Tuesday, deputies from the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a personal injury crash in the Hobby Lobby parking lot in Haring Township, according to a release by police. Witnesses called 911 after a vehicle driven by a 53-year-old woman crashed into the side of a parked car, police said. The woman was believed to have suffered from an unknown medical episode.
The 53-year-old’s vehicle also hit another vehicle at the drive-through of the Mercantile Bank, broke through a fence and crossed East 34 Road, police said. It entered the Hobby Lobby parking lot and came to a stop after it had crashed into the parked vehicle, according to police.
The victim of the first vehicle hit was uninjured and the second vehicle hit was unoccupied, police said. The 53-year-old woman was transported to Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital.
The incident remains under investigation and the sheriff’s office was assisted by the Haring Township Fire Department and North Flight EMS.
