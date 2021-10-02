As the final months of 2021 are set to unfold, an alarming trend is taking shape.
In the agenda packet for the recent Wexford County Human Resources and Public Safety Committee meeting, a monthly report from the Mid-Michigan Medical Examiners Group was part of the correspondence received by the commissioners for the meeting.
In the report, the various manners of death by month through August were listed. They included homicide, suicide, accident, natural, pending and indeterminate. It also included suspected drug-related deaths, which appear to be on pace for a record-setting year in 2021.
Based on the number in the group’s report, from January through August, Wexford County has had 16. A quarter of those deaths occurred in June while none were reported in May. For comparison, last year there were nine reported, while 2019 had 11 and 2018 had 14.
Mid-Michigan Medical Examiners Group Administrator Lisa Kaspriak said those cases are classified as suspected because the death could be the result of drugs or related to drugs and/or drug use. She said so far, 16 individuals have had a positive toxicology panel, which means, at the very least, drugs contributed to their death if it wasn’t the main cause.
Currently, Kaspriak said the specific drugs are not known but that stat will be fleshed out at the end of the year when the final report is produced.
While the suspected drug deaths are a problem within Wexford County, Kaspriak said it is universally shared by all of its member counties. The group provides services to 13 counties including Wexford and Lake counties.
In Lake County, the group reported a total of five drug suspected deaths, which was higher than the total in 2020 (3) and 2019 (0) but less than 2018 (7). May proved to be the month with the most drug suspected deaths with two, while February, June and August all had one death reported.
The statistics also showed there were no drug suspected deaths in January, March, April and July.
As for the drug suspected deaths reported in the 13 counties of the group, the statistic showed 93 from January through August. In all of 2020, the group had 53. In all but two of the eight months, the statistics showed the reached double-digit drug suspected deaths, with January and May being the highest at 15.
“We are on our way for a record year. Just like with COVID or suicide, it is important for the community to know about these deaths,” she said.
District Health Department No. 10 Community Health Supervisor Jen Hansen said this is a multi-faceted problem that needs to be addressed by a variety of other community agencies including law enforcement, mental health, substance abuse treatment facilities, social service agencies and others.
She said community resources include a quarterly community drug disposal event in partnership with local law enforcement. She said the event helps residents safely get rid of unused medications that may be abused by others. She also said the health department promotes a variety of permanent drug disposal sites in our community.
The health department also provides drug disposal bags to residents that may have barriers to traveling to a disposal venue. For example, she said DHD No. 10 partners with Meals on Wheels to ensure that participants in that program get these bags that safely destroy unused medications.
Hansen said the Wexford County DHD No. 10 office also started accepting used syringes and other sharps so that contaminated items aren’t carelessly thrown out or left in public places, which can result in re-use or accidental needle sticks.
Finally, she said the Wexford County office works with Michigan State Police on Project Safe Meds to provide lockboxes for individuals that have medications they want to keep secure/avoid unauthorized use. The health department also provides access to and training on naloxone use, Hansen said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.