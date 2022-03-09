CADILLAC — It’s time to “spring forward” once again, as daylight savings begins at 2 a.m. Sunday. Clinical Nurse Practitioner with the Munson Cadillac Sleep Disorders Center, Georgia Pozios, said there are a couple of tips and tricks that can be used to help people prepare for the disruption of their sleep routine.
“Your circadian rhythm is the body’s natural sleep, wake cycle,” Pozios said. “Any disruption to this internal time clock can cause unwanted side effects such as sleep deprivation and excessive daytime sleepiness.”
Something people can do a few days before the clock turns is a 15-minute shift in the time someone goes to sleep and wakes up. For example, if someone consistently sets their morning alarm for 6:30 a.m., they would want to adjust that time to 6:15 a.m. Similarly, if bedtime is about 11 p.m. each night, it can be moved to 10:45 p.m. to make the time change less jarring.
Staying consistent with this time can also help to regulate sleep patterns.
“Get to bed and wake up in the morning at the same time, even on the weekends,” Pozios said. “Being consistent in your sleep cycle helps your body’s ability to regulate its sleep routine.”
An increase in tiredness is one of the more frustrating side effects of springing forward, but as daylight savings approaches, so does more sunlight. Pozios said getting outdoors and enjoying the additional daytime hours can not only decrease levels of the sleep inducing hormone, melatonin, but can also increase levels of serotonin, which is a mood elevating hormone.
Moving your body, either indoors or outdoors, can have a positive impact on sleep, but Pozios said exercising too late can be a hindrance.
“Exercise does improve sleep quality, but make sure you finish your exercise routine at least four hours before bedtime, because physical activity increases your core temperature,” she said. “Cooling down will aid in your ability to fall asleep easier.”
Many people start their day with a cup of coffee, but Pozios said cutting off caffeine intake after 2 p.m. to keep away the evening jitters. Additionally, she said alcohol intake should be eliminated at least four hours before going to sleep.
Although daylight savings is a sleep-focused time, its importance extends beyond a spring forward or fall back. A decrease in moodiness, improved memory and improved cardiac health are just a couple of benefits that Pozios said can come from good, consistent sleep.More information on the Munson Cadillac Sleep Disorders Center and services provided can be found on their website.
