Medication assisted treatment for opioid addiction now available in Cadillac via telemedicine

CADILLAC — The federal government has relaxed standards for doctors prescribing medications for treatment of opioid addiction, allowing providers to see patients in Cadillac for the first time.
Addiction specialists and law enforcement have said for years that the lack of medication-assisted treatment in the Cadillac area is a big hindrance for people who are trying to get clean.
Medication-assisted treatment providers can prescribe drugs like suboxone, which block the onset of sickness from opioid withdrawals.
Pam Lynch, director of Harm Reduction Michigan, said the government now allows medication-assisted treatment providers to see patients for their first visit via telemedicine; in the past, Lynch said the first consultation had to be done in person, which was a major obstacle for some people, notably those without reliable transportation.
With the (temporarily) relaxed standards allowing providers to see patients via telemedicine, Lynch said they’ve partnered with doctors around the area to begin seeing patients at the Harm Reduction Michigan office in Cadillac.
One of the first patients to take advantage of the new program was Paul Lang, 43, who has been addicted to opioids for two decades.
Over the years, Lang said he’s overdosed three times from heroin and twice from fentanyl. Needless to say, he wants to quit but just can’t.
“I never grew up wanting to be a drug addict,‘ Lang said. “I’ve wanted to change for years but it’s not always that black and white.‘
With suboxone, Lang said he’s able to do the things that a normal person takes for granted — things as simple as waking up and making breakfast for himself and his family. Lang said holding down a job is also a challenge when you wake up every morning sick from withdrawals.
“You just feel normal,‘ Lang said about taking suboxone. “That’s the best way I can describe it.‘
Lang said not only can the distance be an obstacle for seeing a suboxone provider, but it can be a financial burden, as well, with many doctor’s offices requiring an office visit fee.
“I’m just really grateful for this program,‘ said Lang, who was able to get a subscription for suboxone the day he saw a provider at Harm Reduction Michigan — at no cost to him. “It’s one of the best things Cadillac’s ever had.‘
Lynch said there are still very strict requirements in place to ensure the proper prescribing of these drugs, including being able to verify the seriousness of the addiction by referencing medical records, criminal history, and the presence of scar tissue from intravenous drug use, among other things.
Alongside the medication, Lynch said patients also will be required to undergo therapy sessions aimed at getting to the heart of why they chose to use drugs in the first place. Oftentimes, Lynch said the choice was precipitated by some sort of trauma experienced in childhood.
“Until a person understands themselves and comes to an understanding of the trauma, it will be very difficult to get better,‘ Lynch said.
While Lynch said the relaxation of federal guidelines for prescribing these drugs is temporary and based on the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, researchers are scrambling to get data on the effectiveness of using telemedicine for the first visit in order to possibly convince the government to make the change permanent.
Anyone interested in setting up an appointment to see a provider can call or text Lynch at (231) 493-5124.
The Harm Reduction Michigan office, located at 850 N Mitchell St., STE B, also is a place where people can get free access to naloxone — the drug that reverses the effects of overdose. Lynch said they also provide links to treatment resources and free testing for diseases such as hepatitis and AIDS.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.