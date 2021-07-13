CADILLAC — The Cadillac Farmers Market has been bustling with buyers and sellers since it officially opened in June.
Local farmers and crafters show up every Tuesday, Friday and Saturday, all offering a different range of products.
Forest and Farm
This year’s Market Master, Mary Galvanek, brings produce from her business, Forest and Farm. Radishes, beets and spring greens are a few springtime harvest items that can be found at Forest and Farm. Willow Market also carries their spring greens.
Coming soon from the fields are tomatoes, peppers, garlic and zucchini.
Along with growing organic produce, the farm hosts an educational camp for kids, and collects donations at their booth.
“A lot of people feel passionate about helping us get started,‘ Galvanek said. “So when they donate, we make sure that they get a tote bag or a T-shirt or something like that.‘
Born and raised on a cattle farm in Hoxeyville, Galvanek spent most of her childhood in her grandmother’s garden. She then moved to Denver where she managed an organic farm, gaining more experience in raising produce. Deciding to come back to the mitten state, her intention was to cultivate something for kids in the community.
“There’s just not a lot for children in this area to take part in like there are in larger cities. It was really important to me that I get kids off screens and outside and then the ball got rolling, and Forest and Farm was our brainchild,‘ she said. “We decided to run with it.‘
After Forest and Farm was up and running, the goal expanded into providing the community with organic produce, while educating them on its benefits.
“It’s my passion to give this local area access to organic produce that was freshly harvested and still has all those nutrients in it,‘ she said. “And just try to educate people why that’s a better choice than, say, McDonald’s or Mountain Dew.‘
A lot of produce being purchased from Walmart and Meijer, Galvanek said, is being brought in from other countries, making it less than eco-friendly. In her eyes, putting money into local farms isn’t just better for the local economy, it supports the livelihood of a fellow community member.
“You’re actually paying for my child’s soccer camp. You’re paying for that next pair of tennis shoes on that local vendors’ children’s feet,‘ she said. “That is so much more important to your local economy and local community than anything that you could ever buy from a Walmart or a big box store.‘
Moonlit Farm
Also known as Farming Artist, Tiffany Jones has been traveling to farmers markets for several years from Falmouth, but it’s her first time at the Cadillac Farmers Market.
Honey is the farm’s main product, but they also offer a large array of organically raised vegetables. A painter at heart, Jones sells her art at the market, too.
“I’ve always done it since grade school, but probably maybe 10 or so years ago, I started like, really doing it, posting it on Instagram that kind of thing,‘ she said.
Watercolor is her main medium of choice because she likes the way it flows.
Another product sold at Moonlit Farm is bundles of herbs, which can be used for something called smudging. The Indigenous Corporate Training Inc. describes smudging as a ceremony for purifying or cleansing the soul of negative thoughts of a person or place. It’s done by burning the herbs and releasing the smoke.
“A lot of people use it spiritually,‘ Jones said. “But then there’s also some evidence that it actually kills fungus and bacteria.
Educating community members on where their food comes from is Jones’ favorite part of coming to the farmers market.
“So many people don’t know where their food came from, and I’m able to communicate that. We do such a wide array, which is awesome, because I’m able to talk to them about a wide array of products,‘ she said. “So it’s not just vegetables, it’s also honey and then we also do beef on the farm and chicken, eggs and everything.‘
Learn more about Moonlit Farms at www.jonesmoonlitfarm.com.
Elty Farms
A family-centered business from Lake City, owner Teresa Renkiewicz operates as both Elty Farms and Mid-Michigan Microgreens.
To make regular greens microgreens, they can simply be cut before reaching maturity or “true leaf.‘
“The reason we do that is because all of the nutrients, and all of the flavor is in those little sprouts,‘ she said. “It’s unlikely that you’ll eat many heads of broccoli, but it’s more likely that you would eat a handful of microgreens.‘
These sprouts can be added to a variety of foods, Renkiewicz said, like eggs, tacos and sandwiches.
About 10 years ago, Renkiewicz found out she had an illness, and through research, she and her husband discovered the impact that food can have on that illness. She was raised in the restaurant business, and her husband was raised as a farmer, so they were able to combine their backgrounds to start growing successfully.
When she bought her farmland last year, growing microgreens was only meant to be a hobby, harvesting them for personal use.
“Then we found out that everybody loves microgreens,‘ Renkiewicz said. “So it was supposed to be just a small portion of our business, and now it is our business.‘
Spreading the word about microgreens and interacting with the community are some of the reasons she enjoys coming to the farmers market.
“I get a lot of time to educate, and that’s really where my heart is. I want to teach people about food, so I get a lot of time to educate and do that and get out into the community,‘ she said. “I’ve met so many community peoples at the farmers market.‘
Elty Farms is a family effort, Renkiewicz said. Her son has started growing and drying herbs for the farm, and her daughter has begun tending animals.
Learn more about Elty Farms at www.eltyfarms.com.
Fenner Farms Inc.
Locally raised beef and chicken has been the specialty of Fenner Farms since 1996. Buying local can make a big difference, according to owner Jonathan Fenner.
“The biggest thing you’re going to notice probably over store-bought beef is the taste. That’s gonna be the number one thing,‘ he said. “We don’t add any hormones antibiotics or preservatives to our meat, and it’s frozen, so it’s as fresh as it can be without having to add stuff to keep it fresh on the shelves.‘
Coming to the farmers market is a way for the farm to gain exposure.
“We get to meet more local people, and they’re asking questions,‘ Fenner said. “They’re learning about our farm.‘
It’s also a year-round business, so product isn’t exclusive to the market alone. Buyers can go online for their meat and poultry needs. They can stock up too, ordering an eighth of a cow at a time.
The Cadillac Farmers Market is much busier than it was before, from Fenner’s perspective.
“There’s a lot more people than I thought would be coming through,‘ he said. “We did this a few years ago before this was all built, and there’s way more vendors here, which is awesome.‘
Learn more about Fenner Farms at www.fennerfarmsinc.com.
Byler’s
Between seven boys and mom and dad, the Amish-owned family farm brings produce and maple syrup to the Cadillac Farmers Market.
Tomatoes, beans, pickles and cucumbers are some of the recent foods they’ve harvested, The last of the strawberries have been picked, but there will be blueberries later in the season.
Over the last three years of coming to the farmers market, Milo Byler said not much has changed.
“The customers know us better and they’re coming back more,‘ he said. “This year might have changed a little bit from what I’ve seen.‘
These vendors and more will be at the Cadillac Farmers Market on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. To see market information and vendor updates visit www.cadillacfarmersmarket.org.
