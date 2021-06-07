LUTHER — The Becks are the do-it-yourself kind. They live off-grid near Luther on 10 acres at the end of an easement off of Old M-63. They use solar to power their home and collect rainwater to feed their animals.
Their collection of animals includes Bubbles, an emu who has become known around Luther thanks to her tendency to escape her pen behind the Beck family home.
The Becks — parents Ken and Sammi, and children Levi, Vincent and Gwen — moved to Luther in 2019 and at first Bubbles was staying contained. But when a driver who was under the influence slammed into the pen, narrowly missing Bubbles, the pen has since never been as emu-proof as the Becks would like.
“I have no clue how she managed to come back here and how she even managed to find our property, to be honest, because when we called cops, the cops had a hard time finding our property,‘ Beck recalled.
The Becks have turned to Facebook when Bubbles escapes, posting in a Luther-based group, asking for residents to keep an eye out for the giant bird. They’ve been trying to shore up the fence with posts and boards, but really what she needs is for her pen to be re-built.
Members of the Luther community have suggested that the Becks fundraise for a pen for Bubbles, but Sammi says they were hesitant.
“Ken and I have always just done everything ourselves,‘ Sammi said.
But after a recent escape, Sammi opened a GoFundMe to raise the $2,000 she was quoted for the materials. As of May 31, people had pledged about $240.
The Becks previously lived in the Lansing and Flint areas.
“Luther is very different. We never expected it to be a town where everybody helps each other,‘ Sammi told the Cadillac News. “We’ve never been part of that kind of town before.‘
“I wish every town was like that,‘ one of her sons murmured.
Sammi isn’t sure of Bubbles’s exact route (she makes a break for it when the Becks aren’t home) but Bubbles has been spotted on One Mile, Hawkins, Sadler and Old M-63. Fortunately, she’s easy to catch.
“She sees our car, stops what she’s doing, comes towards the car, and I have to calm her down,‘ Sammi says. “And then she realizes, like, ‘Aw crap, I’m getting in the car.’‘
To load Bubbles into the car, Sammi gets behind the bird, wraps her arms around the bird and thrusts.
Though emus can look a little terrifying — the flightless birds are the second-tallest bird species — they’re also known for being friendly if raised with humans. Bubbles was hatched by the Becks, and she is affectionate with them.
“You have to tell her good night, every night. And you have to tell her good morning, every morning,‘ Sammi said. “Otherwise she’s just out here drumming all night like she’s bothered.‘
Female emus make a drumming noise; Bubbles drummed whenever the Cadillac News reporter got too close. Bubbles is typically nervous around strangers but loving toward the Becks and the Beck children, even sitting on Levi’s lap for picture time.
Bubbles eats layer mash from the LeRoy mill, collard greens and apples as a snack, and for a special treat, Bubbles likes berry Cheerios.
Bubbles has a Facebook page, where Sammi shares pictures of the bird in tutus and accessories, like necklaces, bows and leg warmers.
“Everybody makes sure we come out here every day and we just get our own little snuggle sessions in with her,‘ Sammi said. “She knows she’s a beautiful girl.‘
Bubbles’s fundraiser is here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/bubbles-the-emu-fencing-and-book
