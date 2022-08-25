Meet Cherry Grove Fire Department's new four-legged teammate

CADILLAC — The Cherry Grove Fire Department has welcomed a furry friend to its team.
Loki, the 1-year-old Dalmatian and lab mix, has found a home with the department after being put up for adoption by an elderly woman in the Upper Peninsula. Cherry Grove EMT Keith Baker said they sought out Loki, because they were in need of an emotional support animal after the department switched to full time hours.
He said it didn’t take much to convince the chief, and a few days later, they were preparing for Loki’s welcome.
“He’s been an awesome little guy,” Baker said. “He’s perfect for what we need, he’s super good with everybody, and we just love hanging out.”
Loki doesn’t have any official role with the department, but Baker said he will be making appearances for parades and other Cherry Grove events the department becomes involved in.
As far as Baker knows, there aren’t any other departments in the area who house a pet.
Working the long hours required of firefighters and EMTs can be particularly stressful. When the team returns from a run, Baker said Loki is there to greet them with his puppy-like energy, and sometimes a bit of slobber.
“You can hang out with him, go throw his ball and he loves to play tug of war,” he said. “He’s just fun to hang out with.”
Long hours also take department members away from their families, and having a pet around can be an additional comfort.
Dalmatians are a difficult dog to come by, Baker said, but the department was lucky to come across Loki on an adoption page. His breed has also traditionally been associated with firefighters, making him a perfect extension of the team.
“It was just right place, right time,” Baker said. “It couldn’t have worked out any better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.