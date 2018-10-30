Voters will have three candidates to choose from for Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District.
Incumbent Bill Huizenga is looking to return to the seat while challengers Rob Davidson and
Ronald E. Graeser aim to fill the position.
The Cadillac News asked all three candidates several questions to help inform voters before they head to the polls on Nov. 6. The candidates' answers are as follows, listed in order of how they appear on the ballot:
Bill Huizenga, Republican
Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
I was born in Zeeland, Michigan, and have spent my whole life here in West Michigan. As a small business owner and a former Realtor, I know that it is the private sector that creates jobs. As Congressman, I have worked to protect the Great Lakes as well as implement real solutions that remove government barriers and increase opportunity for hardworking families in Muskegon County and across West Michigan. Most importantly, I am a husband and a father of five amazing children.
Have you run for office before?
Michigan State Legislature -90th State House District (2003-2008)
U.S. Representative for Michigan’s 2nd Congressional District (2011-present)
What are your top three priorities and why?
I was elected to Congress based on three key principles: create jobs, stop spending, and protect life. These principles still define my role in Congress. I have continually supported serious budgets that put the nation on a more sustainable fiscal course. I will continue to pursue reforms that eliminate wasteful spending and make meaningful changes to get our nation's fiscal house in order.
Why should people elect you?
My children are the reason I ran for public office and they continuously inspire me to strive for an environment of prosperity for their generation – one that will encourage job creation through private sector growth, spending cuts, reducing the size of government, and keeping Americans safe both at home and abroad – as well as for future generations.
What do you want to be known for if you are elected?
That I am a thoughtful leader in the effort to rein in Washington’s out of control spending and prevent tax increases on hard working middle class families and small business job creators. Additionally, I am an ardent defender in the fight to protect the sanctity of life. During my time in Congress, I have introduced and supported policies that prohibit U.S. taxpayer resources from funding abortions both in the U.S. and abroad. Additionally, I have been a champion of adoption both domestically and internationally. Most recently, I fought to preserve the adoption tax credit for families who have opened their doors to a child in search of a forever home because I believe the federal government should work to minimize financial barriers to adoption.
What measures should legislators take to get high speed Internet access to people in rural areas?
Rural areas of the U.S. should have the same access to broadband and infrastructure that urban areas do. The latest version of the federal Farm Bill authorizes substantial annual appropriations for rural broadband and requires USDA to establish forward-looking broadband standards. Through this legislation, broadband service to rural America is enhanced, especially to unserved and underserved areas, provides strong incentives for providers to offer quality broadband service to all of rural America, particularly harder-to serve areas of the country, so today’s families can live and work in these areas.
Are you comfortable with the current status of trade tariffs? Why or why not?
One of my top priorities in Congress is to create American jobs. While I support President Trump’s efforts to rectify China’s unfair trade practices, I also recognize the damage inflicted upon working Americans by using the same aggressive tools towards our Allies. I do not believe that trade barriers generally further American competition. Instead, they hurt exports and drive up prices.
Manufacturers across Michigan have benefited from our strong economic ties to Canada as well as EU Nations and I believe that steel and aluminum imports from these countries do not pose a security risk to the United States. I have been on the forefront in Congress to push back against many of these tariffs. While I understand the Administration’s goal of putting America first, I don’t believe this proposal achieves the desired outcome.
How do you plan to address the opioid epidemic or advocate for change in rural areas?
I support efforts to expand prevention and educational efforts, strengthen prescription drug monitoring programs, and give law enforcement the tools they need to properly address opioid abuse. To confront the opioid crisis, we need engagement at every level.
Congress has passed multiple pieces of legislation that the President has signed into law to combat this epidemic. Most recently, Congress passed sweeping legislation that would allocate approximately $8 billion to address the opioid epidemic.
At the community level, we must continue to work together to educate our family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors about the potential for abuse of prescription medication. At the county and state level, resources should be properly allocated to address prevention, treatment, and enforcement. At the federal level, Congress continues to confront this epidemic by increasing the
tools available to first responders, improving mental health care access, and raising awareness through programs such as National Drug Take Back Day.
What are your top taxation priorities or what tax policies do you feel need to be revised?
Our nation’s tax code hasn’t been overhauled in three decades. The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act reverses this trend by simplifying our tax code, eliminating loopholes, and delivering tax relief for hardworking middle class families and small businesses. Specifically, our plan lowers tax rates, doubles the standard deduction, increases the Child Tax Credit, preserves the Adoption Tax Credit, and creates a new Family Tax Credit that is already providing real tax relief for hardworking middle class families across West Michigan. Additionally, the tax package will increase economic growth so that small businesses can invest more of their money into growing their local business and create new jobs in our communities.
My focus now is on making these cuts permanent as well as permanently repealing the Estate, or “Death Tax‘. Hardworking middle class families and small businesses across Michigan send enough of their hard-earned money to Washington.
What steps are you taking to ensure that veterans are getting adequate and timely healthcare?
As the son of a disabled WWII veteran, I grew up around veterans, and I understand the importance of treating them dignity and respect. I am committed to ensuring that the men and women who have served, are serving, or will serve in the U.S. military are afforded the respect that they deserve, the benefits they earned, and the services that they need. It is their selfless sacrifices that make America's freedoms possible. Recently, I voted to fund the Department of Veterans Affairs at the largest dollar amount in the VA’s history. This funding will be committed to provide for services such as opioid abuse prevention, suicide prevention outreach, and mental health care services. Our veterans deserve immediate action to improve their care and these landmark VA reforms will hold the VA accountable, provide financial safeguards for families, and modernize our current VA system.
How do you think the United States stands with other countries and allies?
Whether we like it or not, the United States is the world's only superpower and a beacon of freedom to those under the thumb of dictators and tyrants. With that position we have the responsibility to help solve the world's disruptive conflicts and advance the cause of human liberty. International leaders have a clear understanding that America is a reliable partner that will always work side-byside with our transatlantic partners. As Co-Chair of the US-Canada Inter-Parliamentary Group, as well as the Great Lakes Task Force, I am encouraged to see a modernized trade agreement reached between the U.S., and our North American allies – Mexico and Canada. We are stronger allies and trade partners when we work together, and I look forward to reviewing this new agreement.
Agriculture is hurting in northern Michigan. What can you do to help farmers?
There are several critical issues that West Michigan farmers and growers face today. We must continue to work to expand foreign market opportunities for our products while providing solutions to navigate current trade barriers. Congress must also continue to remove overly burdensome regulations and costly red tape that prohibit growth and decrease production. As the Representative for the Second District, I will continue to work to reform agricultural labor – ensuring that our farmers and growers have access to a legal, steady, and reliable workforce.
Do you believe social security and Medicare should be stabilized? Why or why not and if yes, then how so?
Medicare and Social Security are much more than government programs – they are a promise. Unfortunately, both are on an unsustainable path and absent any type of reforms, Social Security will become insolvent in 2034 and Medicare in 2026. If we do not reform Social Security and Medicare today, neither program will be able to pay full benefits to the millions of Americans that rely on these programs in their later years. We must protect Social Security and Medicare for current and near retirees to ensure that benefits will be available for future retirees when they need them. Failure to take action and save these programs poses the greatest threat to the health and retirement security of America’s seniors.
What are your thoughts on current immigration policies?
Our immigration system is broken. A workable and effective immigration bill should recognize America's immigrant heritage and respect the enormous contributions of immigrants by encouraging and enforcing legal immigration. However, the focus must remain on border security and a legal identification process rather than providing amnesty. Instead of amnesty, a reasonable and practical guest worker program should be implemented for those who want to come here for a limited time in order to gain employment. For example, Michigan's agricultural output often depends on the work of immigrants willing to do the hard work of farming. A guest worker program would mutually benefit both employer and employee. I will continue to work towards a rational and balanced immigration reform that opposes amnesty, ensures more secure borders, urges respect for the rule of law, does not reward illegal behavior, and provides economic justice for hard working Americans.
Are you happy with campaign financing regulations currently in place? Why or why not?
I believe that it is important that the public is informed of political donations and that campaign finances should always be accurately and quickly reported to the Federal Election Commission. Over time, campaign finance laws have conflicted with first amendment rights to freedom of speech. The Supreme Court has recognized the danger that campaign finance regulation poses to freedom of speech, and for the past 20 years, beginning with Buckley v. Valeo, has struck down many proposed restrictions on political spending and advocacy, including mandatory spending limits. The latest Supreme Court ruling in the Citizens United v. Federal Election Commission case went a step further and ruled that political spending is a form of protected speech under the First Amendment, and the government may not keep corporations or unions from spending money to support or denounce individual candidates in elections.
Do you think there should be any changes in U.S. policy addressing terrorism?
Let me be clear: A strong America is a safe America. This involves strength and perseverance for our country. The United States is under constant threat by rogue nations and radical Islamist extremists that continue to heavily invest in inspiring terrorist attacks on our soil and abroad. Along with my congressional colleagues, we are working to provide the military with the necessary tools and resources that are required to stay ahead of the challenges we face today. We’ve gotten tougher than ever in combating ISIS and other terrorist organizations, as well as potential nuclear threats like North Korea and Iran – and restoring the strength of our armed forces has been crucial in the progress we’ve made. Another area we must continue to strengthen is cyber security. We must continue to provide resources that protect the privacy of American citizens, infrastructure, and other strategic resources.
Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
No
Rob Davidson, Democratic
Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
I’m an ER doctor born and raised in Michigan, and I’m tired of leaders who are already bought and paid for in Washington. I will stand up to special interests by not taking any corporate donations. I will put our needs ahead of corporate greed by fighting to provide affordable healthcare and prescription drugs, protect the environment, and create good paying jobs.
I went to Kalamazoo College. I played football, studied biology and met my future wife, Diana, who would later become a family physician serving families of the Lakeshore. I received my medical degree at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine and completed my training in Emergency Medicine in Portland, Maine.
As an emergency physician, I believe in the power of listening to patients. I’ll do the same in Congress, listening to the people who live and work in West Michigan, serving people from all backgrounds, and working hard for them.
Diana and I live in Spring Lake and we have three children.
Have you run for office before?
I am a trustee on the Spring Lake Public School board. I had not planned on running for any state or federal office until I attended a town hall in Baldwin in early 2017 hosted by the incumbent Congressman Bill Huizenga. At that town hall, we got into a debate over healthcare, an issue I am passionate about and which I believe all people should have.
What are your top three priorities and why?
Healthcare-for-all. Healthcare for all ensures no one gets denied treatment because of a preexisting condition, families can get the medications they need and seniors won’t be penalized by insurance companies’ discriminatory age taxes. The time has come for us to put people’s health and safety ahead of insurance company profits.
Ending corruption in government: Michigan voters are tired of politicians who are bought and paid for by corporate special interests who keep those politicians in their pockets so they can rig the system at the expense of ordinary families. Congressman Bill Huizenga refuses to prevent his Wall Street billionaire friends from buying political favors that harm hardworking families. Corruption in Congress is allowing politicians to abuse their power and feather their nests while they take healthcare away from 24 million Americans, threaten to cut Social Security and Medicare and allow corporate polluters to contaminate our water and air.
Growing wages and economic fairness: In early October, I announced a blueprint to grow wages, reduce income inequality and support working families. The plan focuses on Good wages for workers; Fairness at the workplace; Support for working families; Infrastructure and technology; and Trade strategies that promote opportunity for small businesses, agriculture and manufacturing.
Why should people elect you?
I firmly believe that my 20 years of serving as an emergency physician in a small rural West Michigan hospital has prepared me with three important qualities for any representative of the people: I listen, I have empathy for the people I serve, and I am committed to service. In the past year, I have held dozens of town halls, coffee hours and meet-and-greets, from the southernmost corners of the Second Congressional District to Lake County and Ludington in the north. As an emergency physician, patients expect me to listen to them, identify what’s wrong and solve their problem. I’ll bring that same commitment and focus to Congress.
What do you want to be known for if you are elected?
In addition to the three qualities of listening, empathy and service, I hope to do my part in delivering healthcare-for-all to our great nation. Healthcare for all means no American has to worry about being denied care because of a preexisting condition, affording life-saving prescription drugs or going bankrupt because of unaffordable medical bills. Healthcare-for-all means patients and their healthcare provider are free to make decisions that are best for the patient, without the interference of for-profit insurance corporations. Healthcare-for-all means greater freedom and security for Americans.
What measures should legislators take to get high speed Internet access to people in rural areas?
I support efforts by the current administration to invest in rebuilding our nation’s critical infrastructure, and that includes a robust digital infrastructure that will serve rural and agricultural communities in Michigan. More than a 1 million Michiganders in rural communities do not have access to high-speed Internet, which is critical to competing in today’s economy.
Are you comfortable with the current status of trade tariffs? Why or why not?
The current administration’s effort to level the playing field in international trade is laudable. I join many others in our belief that American workers and American businesses can compete with anyone in the world when trade and commerce are free and fair. The administration’s strategy of pursuing this goal through tariffs, however, is misguided. Already, this strategy has resulted in real economic challenges to small businesses and local farmers. I’ve talked to farmers in West Michigan who are deeply concerned about lost access to markets because of retaliation to the administration’s tariffs. These tariffs have also raised costs for small businesses, and many in West Michigan have shared with me how they are being forced to close businesses and lay off workers. In Congress, I will demand that Congress fulfill its constitutional duty of serving as a check on international trade and tariff policies, something the incumbent has failed to do.
How do you plan to address the opioid epidemic or advocate for change in rural areas?
As an ER doctor, I see this problem first-hand, sometimes several times during a shift. I believe healthcare-for-all will provide more people suffering opioid and other addiction with the resources, treatment and continuing support they need. Healthcare-for-all also means that patients can get care early for a range of conditions, thus better managing illness or injury.
What are your top taxation priorities or what tax policies do you feel need to be revised?
Large corporations and America’s wealthiest individuals should pay their fair share, and the bulk of any tax relief should go to low- and middle-income families. The tax scheme Congressman Bill Huizenga supported in 2017 overwhelmingly benefits Wall Street billionaires and big banks, who bought back their own stocks to increase their profits, while only a small fraction went to raising wages and bonuses.
What steps are you taking to ensure that veterans are getting adequate and timely healthcare?
My proposal for healthcare-for-all I a critical step toward ensuring our military service members get the care, treatment and support they need. Healthcare-for-all can significantly improve access, efficiency and care delivery to our veterans to better address physical and psychological injuries.
How do you think the United States stands with other countries and allies?
I believe in supporting a robust diplomatic infrastructure that can improve and strengthen our relationships with other nations. This administration has squandered close and critical ties to dozens of nations that have been nurtured and built painstakingly over generations, and this must be repaired as soon as possible. Recent surveys have shown that our nation’s closest allies and international partners have significantly less confidence in our nation’s leadership in the world today compared with our standing just a few short years ago. This administration’s decision to pull out of a host of critical international partnerships designed to improve economic and strategic stability is reckless, wrong-headed and counter-productive.
Agriculture is hurting in northern Michigan. What can you do to help farmers?
I support restoring trade opportunities and access to markets that can ensure farmers and agriculture businesses throughout west and northern Michigan can grow and compete. This begins by revising reckless trade and tariff policies of the past two years. I also support ensuring that farms and small businesses have access to the labor and workforce they need, through sensible immigration policies. Additionally, I support strengthening and improving crop insurance and risk-management tools and resources as a way to support farmers and small business affected by disasters they have no control over. I support infrastructure initiatives that can benefit rural and agriculture communities, from more high-speed Internet to comprehensive road, rail and water infrastructure improvements.
Do you believe social security and Medicare should be stabilized? Why or why not and if yes, then how so?
I strongly support stabilizing Medicare and Social Security. My Medicare-for-all plan will expand the pool of beneficiaries so it includes younger, healthier individuals and not just elderly and often sicker individuals, reducing costs and risk. Medicare-for-all will extend the sustainability and solvency of this critical program. Social Security can be strengthened by modernizing the caps, or maximum amount of taxable earnings, currently $128,400, through dialogue, debate and compromise. Congressman Bill Huizenga has voted at least 11 times to weaken Medicare, by turning it into a so-called voucher program that will cost seniors more and reduce their benefits, while increasing profits for insurance companies. He also wants to raise the age of eligibility for Social Security and force seniors to work longer, even though Americans’ life expectancy has been declining three straight years.
What are your thoughts on current immigration policies?
I support a fair, humane and responsible pathway for law-abiding immigrants—documented and undocumented—to receive legal status. I strongly oppose the cruel and inhumane “zero tolerance‘ policy of separating children from their parents and illegally persecuting asylum seekers. To address this issue, we must conduct a top-to-bottom independent investigation to uncover catastrophic failures from concept to execution of a policy that is causing a humanitarian crisis along the southern U.S. border. We must keep immigrant families together, and reunite already separated families, as well as protect those who came to the United States as undocumented minors. In coordination with domestic and international law enforcement agencies, we must conduct robust screening of refugees to protect national security.
Are you happy with campaign financing regulations currently in place? Why or why not?
We must reform our campaign finance laws. From the Citizens United Supreme Court ruling in 2010 to weak disclosure laws, we need a top-to-bottom reform of campaign finance laws to hold politicians, lobbyists and corporations accountable and to reduce the culture of corruption that gives corporations what they want at the expense of ordinary Americans.
Do you think there should be any changes in U.S. policy addressing terrorism?
Yes. We must restore and repair our international alliances and partnerships, which have been significantly set back in the past two years. We must revitalize our diplomatic efforts which have been dangerously sidelined since 2017. For example, we still have no ambassador in critical nations around the world that play a major role in our national and economic security, from Mexico to Pakistan to South Korea.
Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
No.
Ronald E. Graeser, U.S. Taxpayers
Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
Candidate for U.S. Congress, Dr. Ronald Graeser, is a family practice physician. He grew up in Tucson, Arizona and received his B.S.E.E. from the University of Arizona. After working as an electrical engineer for three years he took premedical courses at Calvin College and then attended the Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine where he received his medical degree in 1970. He has practiced in Newaygo county since 1972. He was the medical examiner for 23 years in Newaygo, Lake, and Osceola counties. He retired from the U.S. Army Reserves medical corps with the rank of colonel after 20 years service. He is married to his first wife and has three grown children. He currently works part time as a practicing family physician.
Have you run for office before?
I've run for the same office every 2 years beginning with 2000.
What are your top three priorities and why?
Return to limited constitutionally authorized federal government. Support Donald Trump. Repeal 90% of federal laws.
Why should people elect you?
If they want the above, vote for me.
What do you want to be known for if you are elected?
That I've done my best to keep these promises.
What measures should legislators take to get high speed Internet access to people in rural areas?
Since the federal government is tasked with interstate government, this is in its purview. The federal government should insure the internet is open to all with enforcement of decency and fairness. As to the actual hooking up to the physical connections, that is left to private companies similar to TV and radio.
Are you comfortable with the current status of trade tariffs? Why or why not?
I don't know enough about the particulars that are in force today and different tomorrow, but the ultimate goal is free trade that's free to all nations. Trump is in the process of correcting tariffs with an end goal of no tariffs.
How do you plan to address the opioid epidemic or advocate for change in rural areas?
Before 1911 the federal government had no laws controlling or regulating narcotics. If the states want such laws they are the ones constitutionally mandated to address that. I don't understand what you are driving at with "advocate for change in rural areas"
What are your top taxation priorities or what tax policies do you feel need to be revised?
Abolish the federal internal revenue service and its laws. After the federal government has stopped all of its unconstitutional activities, there will be a marked decrease the in need for taxes.
What steps are you taking to ensure that veterans are getting adequate and timely healthcare?
Not being in the legislature, I am taking no legislative steps. I am a retired veteran myself and see it as a mandate to continue care for those who have served in the military, especially those wounded. It's part of the expense of past wars and therefore constitutionally authorized.
How do you think the United States stands with other countries and allies?
Who knows? You surely can't tell by reading the news media.
Agriculture is hurting in northern Michigan. What can you do to help farmers?
The federal government has no constitutionally authorized duty to get involved in farming.
Do you believe social security and Medicare should be stabilized? Why or why not and if yes, then how so?
What do you mean by stabilized? Being a practicing physician I see that the quicker we get the federal government out of medicine the better off the practice of medicine will be.
What are your thoughts on current immigration policies?
Until we get the present mess resolved, immigration should be discontinued. We have, you know, no obligation to let anyone into our nation.
Are you happy with campaign financing regulations currently in place? Why or why not?
Rest assured that if you know all the regulations you'd find out that the big donors have wrapped up the laws to suit themselves and keep competition out or minimalized. I'd like to see just individuals (real people not corporations, etc.) be allowed to donate.
Do you think there should be any changes in U.S. policy addressing terrorism?
I don't know all the laws including secret courts that are in force, and I doubt that anyone does. Any organization that advocates and tries to accomplish the violent overthrow of the nation must be outlawed. The same applies to any organization that advocates the death and enslavement of non-believers (e.g. Islam)
Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
No, not even a traffic ticket.
