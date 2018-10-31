Meet Michigan's 2018 4th Congressional District candidates

Voters will have two candidates to choose from for Michigan’s 4th Congressional District.
Incumbent John Moolenaar is looking to return to the seat while challenger Jerry Hilliard aims to fill the position.
The Cadillac News asked the candidates several questions to help inform voters before they head to the polls on Nov. 6. The candidates' answers are as follows, listed in order of how they appear on the ballot:
John Moolenaar, Republican
Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
I was born and raised in Midland, and raised my own family there with my wife and our six children. I went to Hope College in Holland where I earned a degree in Chemistry. I have worked as a chemist, a school administrator, and been involved in business development for mid Michigan. I have also served in the Michigan legislature.
Have you run for office before?
I have had the honor of being elected by the voters of Michigan's Fourth Congressional District to represent them in the U.S. House of Representatives. I hope to earn their vote again this year.
What are your top three priorities and why?
My priorities are jobs, the opioid crisis, and Michigan agriculture. The economy is strong and Michigan workers are keeping more of their money because of tax cuts. Lower rates mean that they will save money next year when they file their taxes. I have supported skilled trades and vocational learning so workers can be ready for future opportunities. The opioid crisis has hurt our communities and I voted for funding prevention and rehabilitation efforts. This includes researching non-addictive treatments to help patients recover without opioids. Finally, agriculture is vital to our rural communities. I meet with farmers regularly to hear their concerns and I am proud to have the support of Michigan Farm Bureau. I will continue to support policies that will help them continue the outstanding work they do.
Why should people elect you?
In Congress, I work for policies that benefit the residents of mid and northern Michigan. I fought for and secured funding for the Great Lakes. I voted to hold the VA accountable for its failures and I supported a COLA increase for our veterans. I voted to cut taxes so hardworking men and women in Michigan can keep more of their own money and we have seen gains from that as companies build new facilities and hire new employees. It's always a good thing when Michigan families can keep more of their own money.
What do you want to be known for if you are elected?
That I worked on the most important priorities for our district including jobs and the economy, helping Michigan farmers, and making sure our veterans receive the care and honor they deserve for their service to our nation.
What measures should legislators take to get high speed Internet access to people in rural areas?
I believe that one of the biggest challenges for businesses in northern Michigan, and most rural areas, is access to high speed broadband internet. I have brought together roundtables on the issue with federal, state, and local leaders. I was also able to work with my colleagues on the Appropriations Committee to include more than $600 million in loans and grants to expand broadband access to rural areas. This is a good first step and I will fight to ensure that Congress maintains and expands efforts to bring broadband access to the entire country.
Are you comfortable with the current status of trade tariffs? Why or why not?
I believe that the President is right to confront China about its unfair trade practices. With our allies we want to see trade policies that create a level playing field for Michigan workers. We have the best workers in the world and we know they can compete with anyone. We also need to increase market access for Michigan farmers. The 15,000 farmers in the Fourth District put food on tables here in our community and around the world. By opening new markets for Michigan farmers, they will be able to sell in more countries and bring the profits back to our communities.
How do you plan to address the opioid epidemic or advocate for change in rural areas?
I have met with families hurt by the opioid epidemic. I have held roundtables with community leaders, law enforcement, first responders and local health care professionals to understand the needs of our community. I have taken their words with me to Washington and through my work on the House Appropriations Committee, I supported vital funding to address the crisis.This included programs targeting substance abuse disorder in rural communities. Funding was directed to improve law enforcement efforts and drug monitoring programs, supporting treatment and prevention, and improving access for mental health services.
Most recently, the SUPPORT Act (H.R. 6) was signed into law. It has vital reforms that I was proud to cosponsor, including the safe disposal of unused prescription drugs, flexible authority for the National Institute of Health (NIH) to research non-addictive pain management, and ensuring medical professionals have the ability to help at-risk patients.
What are your top taxation priorities or what tax policies do you feel need to be revised?
I voted for the middle-class tax cuts that were signed into law last year. The positive results are evident right now in the economy. Economic growth is up and unemployment is the lowest we've seen in a long time. Tax reform doubled the standard deduction, doubled the child tax credit to $2,000, lowered tax rates across the board, and cut taxes on small businesses. Tax reform lets Michigan residents keep more of their own money and that is always a good thing.
What steps are you taking to ensure that veterans are getting adequate and timely healthcare?
I believe veterans and their families deserve the best care and utmost respect for their service. My office has helped hundreds of veterans get their VA benefits, obtain their service record, or receive the military service awards they earned serving our country.
I have also supported bills that enhance benefits and improve the lives of our veterans such as the Veterans Accountability Act. Since it became law, hundreds of VA employees who failed our veterans have been let go from the department. I also voted for a record-level of VA funding so it has more resources to care for our veterans, including faster processing of more than 450,00 disability claims. The Veterans Choice program is another important step and it allows veterans to see the doctors they want. Finally, I supported a cost-of-living adjustment for our veterans and it was signed into law in October.
How do you think the United States stands with other countries and allies?
The United States is a shining city on a hill. It is respected around the world and countries look to America for leadership on the biggest issues. We are quick to pledge support when there are natural disasters and we have enforced a red line on the use of chemical weapons against innocent civilians. We have drawn closer to vital allies, including Israel, and negotiated new trade deals with Mexico and Canada.
Agriculture is hurting in northern Michigan. What can you do to help farmers?
I meet with farmers across the district and hear their concerns on the issues. They grow food for our communities and for people around the world. I have supported crop insurance so farmers have certainty when damaging weather destroys their harvest. I also voted for the Farm Bill, which supports vital programs and helps new farmers get started in agriculture. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I voted to fund research that protects crops and livestock from diseases, along with food safety efforts so families have safe food to enjoy. I will continue to work on the priorities of our farmers, including labor, more market access for Michigan dairy, and repealing the death tax so Michigan families can pass their farms to future generations. I have been a strong advocate for the 15,000 farmers in my district and I'm proud to have the support of Michigan Farm Bureau.
Do you believe social security and Medicare should be stabilized? Why or why not and if yes, then how so?
I believe the federal government should keep the promises it has made to this nation’s seniors to strengthen and preserve their health and retirement programs. I have also strongly opposed funding cuts to Medicare Advantage, which would have adversely affected access to cost-saving preventative services. My office has also helped hundreds of seniors in our district who have had issues with Medicare and the Social Security Administration. For future generations, we will have to work together to make changes that will ensure Social Security is available for them.
What are your thoughts on current immigration policies?
Border security is a key responsibility of the federal government. We need to strengthen our borders so that we know who is entering our country and why. This includes physical infrastructure, increased technology, and additional border agents. I have supported immigration reforms that secure the borders, respects those who have come to our country legally, and helps Michigan businesses and farmers.
Are you happy with campaign financing regulations currently in place? Why or why not?
I support the First Amendment right to free speech.
Do you think there should be any changes in U.S. policy addressing terrorism?
The United States must commit to a strong national defense in order to respond to challenges such as the growing influence of China and Russia around the world, deterring rogue states like Iran and North Korea, and defeating violent extremists who know no borders. I voted for legislation that increases funding for national security, so our men and women in uniform have the resources they need to defeat terrorists on the battlefield. We have made tremendous progress against ISIS, and we must continue to build on lessons learned from the past to dismantle terrorist networks and prevent them from reemerging.
Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
No.
Jerry Hilliard, Democratic
Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
I grew up in what is now called the 4th Congressional District of Michigan. Graduated from Harrison High School, received a B.S. in Education and a Master of Arts from CMU and a Master of Business Administration from the UM-Flint. Has a successful business career, much of which was in the 4th District and a second career in teaching high school and now teach economics and business at Mid Michigan College and Lansing Community College.
Have you run for office before?
Yes, I ran for township clerk in Union Township, Isabella County and lost by 180 votes.
What are your top three priorities and why?
Healthcare, Jobs and the Michigan water environment.
Healthcare costs are out of control in the U.S. and Michigan. We need a single payer healthcare system that will work for everyone. We already pay significantly more than any other developed nation for healthcare and with a new system we should be able to have a much less costly system. Then we could use the savings on other pressing issues.
We need to prepare for the jobs of the future in the 4th District. By 2030 it is predicted that the U.S. will lose 70 million jobs to robots and other Artificial Intelligence applications. It is essential that we have a world class rural broadband system in the 4th District to equip our schools and to educate our citizens for the technology jobs of the future or be left behind in the changing economy. The rural 4th District could be a popular destination for technology jobs of the future.
Michigan depends on its lakes, rivers, and underground water sources for a strong economy and healthy citizens. There is hardly a job in Michigan that is not related to our water resources and we must protect and improve our water quality.
Why should people elect you?
The status quo in Michigan and especially the rural areas is not working for our families in the 4th District. In the Dec. 26, 2017 Cadillac News an article by Chris Lamphere stated “many communities in Northern Michigan have grown poorer in the last four years, despite the fact that the unemployment rate is down.‘ I grew up in a lower middle class family, was educated and worked a middle class job, all in the rural 4th District and know the challenges the working families face on a daily basis.
What do you want to be known for if you are elected?
Rebuilding the middle class in the 4th District of Michigan!
What measures should legislators take to get high speed Internet access to people in rural areas?
As I pointed out in more detail earlier, our economic future depends on a world class rural broadband system. Also the jobs created building it would provide the jump start to our economy that is desperately needed now for all families of the 4th District to prosper and raise their standard of living. I will work to get the federal and state governments to work together to provide the funding to create the broadband system that will take our rural areas into the digital job market of the future. The rural 4th District has a lot to offer and could become a top destination for technology jobs. I have spent a lot of time in Wexford and surrounding counties in the last two years and seen the fantastic destinations like Lake Cadillac and Lake Missaukee and seen first hand what a great place the 4th District is to live.
Are you comfortable with the current status of trade tariffs? Why or why not?
No I am not comfortable with the current status of trade tariffs. I teach college economics and I believe they were done too fast and too high. I know there can be a value to establishing tariffs if targeted properly. That value is jobs kept in the country, a job kept in the country provides expenditures in the economy for year after year. However when tariffs are too high they have the opposite effect by raising prices of the consumer goods involved in the tariffs so high that it destroys jobs, which is what most economists and many business leaders predict will happen under the current expected tariff levels.
How do you plan to address the opioid epidemic or advocate for change in rural areas?
We have to hold the drug companies and other bad actors who over sold the benefits and downplayed the risks of opioids in our healthcare system. We need enforce significant fines to create a trust fund for helping to pay for the damage that has been caused and prevention in the future.
What are your top taxation priorities or what tax policies do you feel need to be revised?
We have tried the tactic of lower taxes on corporations and high earners at the expense of middle class taxpayers since the 1980s, often called Trickle Down Economics. It has resulted in lower standards of living, especially in rural areas, rather than a method to raise standards of living for everyone as promised. In the 1960s and 70s Michigan was well into the top ten highest wage states in the nation, now we are about 30th. The earned income tax credit has proven to incentivize low income people to choose work over government assistance and should be reinstated to encourage work.
What steps are you taking to ensure that veterans are getting adequate and timely healthcare?
I am not currently in a position to effect veterans healthcare, when elected I promise to vote NO on any budget or legislation that cuts veterans benefits as is proposed in the current administration’s 2019 budget and legislative agendas or otherwise threatened. I will fight to have them increased, which is only right, for all they have sacrificed for others.
How do you think the United States stands with other countries and allies?
I think it has deteriorated in 2017 and 2018 with our allies and it has yet to be determined how it will work out with adversaries such as Russia and China.
Agriculture is hurting in northern Michigan. What can you do to help farmers?
We are fortunate in Michigan to have the MSU extension service to work closely with farmers to create and implement farming policies and the ranking member of the Agriculture Committee, Debbie Stabenow which recently passed a five year plan for the United States that has been strongly endorsed by the Michigan Farm Bureau and the list of endorsing michigan organizations goes on, including RCAP, Michigan Rural Water Association, and the Dean of MSU college of Agriculture and Natural Resources to name just a few. I will work closely with the house agriculture committee, MSU Extension Services and other organizations to make sure that northern Michigan farmers can take full advantage of the features of the new farm bill!
Do you believe social security and Medicare should be stabilized? Why or why not and if yes, then how so?
Yes I think Social Security and Medicare should be stabilized. In the case of social security we currently have an income cap of $128,700, after which wage earners no longer are required to pay into the social security system. We need to raise that cap to a level that would provide enough revenue to stabilize social security, including repaying the trillions of dollars that have been borrowed by other government agencies from the social security trust fund since the 1980s and have been used on other government projects. People making below $128,700 would not be paying more under this system. It is situations like our current one that the cap was included in the law. In the 1990’s the cap was around $50,000. In the case of Medicare there is no cap, so a relatively small increase in withholding, probably less than one half of a percent would have a significant impact.
What are your thoughts on current immigration policies?
Several southern states in the U.S. have enacted very strict immigration laws in recent years to keep migrant farm workers out of their states, in Georgia for example, with the theory that residents of their state could take the jobs. The results were disastrous. The jobs went unfilled and emergency exemptions had to be enacted to get the crops to market.
We need a bipartisan congressional compromise in the form of increased border security in exchange for a controlled number of workers coming into the United States. I do not think building a wall on our southern border will provide a solution to our immigration problems. There are numerous ways to get over, under and through walls, the maintenance costs would be astronomical on thousands of miles of border.
Are you happy with campaign financing regulations currently in place? Why or why not?
Campaign finance regulations are in terrible shape. With the U.S. Supreme Court decision in the case know as Citizens United which states that money is speech and corporations are entitled to the rights of free speech designated for people in the United States in our constitution. It has unleashed an unlimited amount of money to purchase advertising and there are no regulations on whether the advertising has to be truthful. This has created a toxic environment and made the United States a more polarized, even hateful at times, nation than it has ever been in my lifetime.
Do you think there should be any changes in U.S. policy addressing terrorism?
I think we are doing a reasonably good job on terrorism by foreign entities currently but we need to put more emphasis on domestic terrorism. Incidents like Charlottesville and the Las Vegas Hotel shooting should not be happening. As a nation, a state, and individuals we need to find more common ground with each other and realize that all sides cannot get everything they want, compromises have to be made.
Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
NO
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.