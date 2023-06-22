CADILLAC — Three area women were honored Wednesday afternoon at the 26th annual Celebrate Women luncheon held at the Cadillac Grill.
Every year the OASIS/Family Resource Center celebrates outstanding women who exemplify their mission to strengthen and safeguard the families of Wexford and Missaukee counties. The nonprofit relies on donations to fund services that protect families, including providing shelter, emergency assistance, hospital crisis responses, advocacy to survivors of sexual abuse and parental education home visits.
Let’s meet the 2023 honorees:
Fewless joined Oasis as a shelter advocate in 2005. She has held many advocacy positions but her passion is helping women and single moms access resources and solutions to overcome barriers. She is the current housing advocate.
“This is important work and it’s rewarding,” she said of her role in helping survivors of abuse find safe and affordable homes. “I think of it as a puzzle to figure out. I have a lot of connections with landlords. It’s really important to me.”
In her acceptance speech, Fewless thanked her parents and everyone who has helped support the Oasis mission.
“I think the work at Oasis is really important,” she said. “Today is about connections, reminding people of what Oasis is and how important it is.”
Fewless is mother to three children and volunteers at Third Day Farm and Marion Schools.
Ever since Donna Willis moved from her hometown of Marion to Cadillac, she has been involved in community service while giving banking a personal touch.
Willis is the branch manager for Horizon Bank in Cadillac, where she enjoys empowering women by providing financial education. She has also helped countless families achieve home ownership.
“Donna is just a great person,” said Cadillac business owner Amy Bizzigotti. “She gives us great service and I want small town service. She extends that to everyone.”
“This is a huge honor for me and I don’t know if I’m worthy,” Willis said.
Willis is a member of the Rotary Club and the Cadillac Women’s Giving Circle. She a Chamber Ambassador, supports the Power of the Purse and Habitat for Humanity’s Festival of Dreams. She has supported Oasis for more than 20 years.
On Aug. 1, Nicole Richardson will assume the role of Alternative Programs Director at Cadillac Innovation High School, where she has been a counselor since 2019.
Before that, she was impacting and supporting the students of Lake City.
“Thank you Jen,” she said after her introduction by Jennifer Brown, CAPS superintendent. “Thank you for taking a chance on a Lake City girl. I have found my home. Working with the Innovation program is where I am meant to be.”
“She has had a tremendous impact supporting children for more than 20 years,” Brown said. “Each student is unique and she shows deep commitment to advocate for students with genuine caring. ... She goes above and beyond.”
“I’ve had many inspiring people helping me along the path,” Richardson said. “All the past honorees and those involved in Oasis. I watch you. I see you. You are appreciated. All the women here, you inspired me to keep working hard.”
Richardson is a dedicated and innovative educator and counselor. She has also served on the boards of the Missaukee Area Community Foundation and Staircase Youth Services. She is a member of the Wexford Missaukee Suicide Prevention Coalition and the YMCA Teen Impact committee. In 2023 she completed the Cadillac Leadership Class through the Cadillac Area Chamber of Commerce.
