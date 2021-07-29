MCBAIN- For caffeine consumers wanting a cup of joe on the go, look no further. Last fall, Cornerstone Coffee welcomed the addition of Wanda the coffee camper.
After getting a lot of requests for coffee catering at meetings, school gatherings and other private events, Cornerstone owner DaNay Tossey decided that going mobile was the way to meet her customer's needs.
"We didn't really want to open a second location, but we loved the idea of being able to bring Cornerstone Coffee to a little wider area," she said. "So I kind of had my eye out for something that would work for a mobile unit, and we found a little camper and just started getting to work."
Wanda's purpose wasn't related to COVID-19 restrictions, but a mobile option has made adapting to the current event climate easier.
"I think people are looking for different ways to make things feel special, and this is the perfect addition to something like that," Tossey said. "Even at workplace events, I think employers and companies are having a harder time finding ways to show their employees or their customers that they're appreciated, and so this has been a really great option for those things."
Other than private events, Wanda the coffee camper has made appearances at the Cadillac Farmers Market this year. They're typically parked near Chico's Taco House on Fridays and Saturdays. Being able to serve communities outside of McBain has contributed to expanding Cornerstone's customer base, Tossey said. So far, Traverse City is the longest distance Wanda has traveled.
"We love that we can serve really good, high-quality coffee and specialty drinks, but for us, it's about the relationships we get to create with our customers, the way that we get to make them feel special," Tossey said. "So it's really about the relationships versus just the coffee, so being able to do that on a larger range, you know, a bigger scale is awesome."
While going mobile was a big change for Cornerstone, there have also been a few changes at their permanent location in McBain. An outdoor seating space was added after Tossey purchased the empty lot next door. It's another way for them to host small-scale events and offer people a socially distant experience, she said.
"We're bold, so it's been awesome to have that," she said. "It's comfy. It's cute. It's kind of an extension of our coffee shop, so we've been really happy to have that this year."
Moving forward, Tossey said she'd like to bring Wanda to some camp grounds, and she's looking into making some adjustments to Cornerstone's patio to help with weather conditions.
People can see a weekly calendar of Wanda's locations on Instagram under the profile page titled Wanda the coffee camper. To find out more information about Cornerstone Coffee, or to book Wanda for an event, visit cornerstonecoffeemcbain.com.
