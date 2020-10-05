Democratic Senator Gary Peters is facing challenger Republican John James for one of Michigan's two U.S. Senate seats. James previously faced Democratic Senator Debbie Stabenow in 2018, but Stabenow was re-elected. The Cadillac News reached out to the candidates with a list of questions inspired by our readers, so that you can learn more about the candidates. They were given a 100-word limit to each question.
Senator Gary Peters, Democrat
1. Describe your background and reason for running for US Senate.
Service has always been part of my DNA. I served as a Lieutenant Commander in the Navy Reserve, and volunteered to serve again after 9/11. I’m running for Senate to put Michigan families first and deliver results on the issues that matter to our state, like protecting access to affordable health care and protections for those with pre-existing conditions, lowering the costs of prescription drugs, expanding training programs so everyone has the skills needed for a good-paying job; and protecting the Great Lakes and our drinking water.
2. What can be done to offer some relief to people who have put off parenthood and homeownership due to the burden of student loans? How can the next generation obtain higher education without taking on oppressive debt?
I’ve worked to make college more affordable by leading and passing an amendment to help expand funding for dual and concurrent enrollment, which lowers the cost of graduating from college and I passed a bill that allows students to remove student loan default from their credit report if they make a series of on-time payments. But not all paths are traditional, mine wasn’t, which is why I’ve also worked to expand apprenticeship opportunities and skills training for good-paying jobs.
3. Do you believe overly generous unemployment benefits kept people from working during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic? If so, was that a feature or a bug? Put another way: did fewer people get sick because more people were staying home?
Michigan was one of the hardest-hit states early in the pandemic, where critical relief was needed to ensure we could contain the spread, keep families afloat and get our economy back open. I was proud to expand access to unemployment benefits for independent contractors and fought to secure billions in additional relief for Michigan’s small businesses which kept more workers on payroll.
4. Describe your ideal immigration program.
As Ranking Member of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, securing our borders and upholding our laws is my top priority. Immigrants are essential to our state, who strengthen our communities and economy. It’s clear that our immigration system must be fixed. That’s why I support comprehensive immigration reform, including common-sense efforts to strengthen our borders and utilize innovative technologies. I support a tough but fair path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants who are already paying taxes here and keeping families together, and support legal immigration.
5. Should young people who are voting for the first time expect social security to be there for them when they retire?
I have consistently fought to ensure funding for Social Security and oppose efforts to privatize it, because it is vital that we honor our promises so that workers of all generations can retire with dignity. Congress must act now to fix the funding challenges facing Social Security to ensure that there are not cuts to benefits in the future. This is an earned benefit that hardworking Michiganders have paid into, and I will continue fighting for current and future generations’ right to receive these critical benefits.
6. Readers tell us they're concerned about health coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. What legislative measures will you support with that in mind?
I helped pass the Affordable Care Act which expanded health care coverage for over 800,000 Michiganders and provided protections for pre-existing conditions for 1.7 million Michiganders. And I’ve worked to improve it with bipartisan commonsense fixes and have fought against efforts to repeal the health care law. I’m opposed to the lawsuit to end protections for pre-existing conditions in the Supreme Court and I will continue to work to expand quality, affordable health care.
7. What will you do in the Senate to protect Michigan's lakes, rivers and drinking water?
I’m committed to protecting our Great Lakes and clean drinking water, passing bills to protect our Lakes from oil spills and successfully leading a bipartisan amendment to increase funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) by $9 million, for a record total of $320 million. And as Michigan communities continue to struggle for clean and accessible water, I have taken action to support communities by leading the fight to pass legislation to curtail the use of toxic PFAS chemicals, provide funding for clean up, and I’m leading the effort to set a safe drinking water standard.
8. What legislative measures do you think would be appropriate in response to the death of George Floyd and the unrest that followed?
George Floyd’s death was an unjust tragedy, and we must address the inequities and racial disparities in our society. I’ve worked to build consensus with faith leaders, civil rights organizations like NAACP and Urban League, and law enforcement groups like POAM and FOP to make critical reforms. I support banning chokeholds and improve training for police officers. We also need to prevent the violent and unnecessary uses of
force, which is why I introduced a community policing bill that will bridge the lack of trust between police officers and the communities they serve.
9. What's your plan for bipartisanship in the Senate?
My top priority has been delivering results for Michigan, working across party lines to expand access to apprenticeships for veterans and to secure historic funding for our Great Lakes. I’m proud to be ranked as one of the most effective and bipartisan Senators by independent organizations and awarded the Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship by the U.S. Chamber. No Democratic Senator has had more standalone bills signed by President Trump, and no Senator of either party has passed more bills through the Senate this Congress. I will always work to find common ground to address issues that matter most.
10. Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
No.
John James, Republican
1. Describe your background and reason for running for US Senate.
I was raised to do three things: work hard, serve others and think for yourself. I went to West Point, Army Ranger School and then onto war before coming home to work in the family business. I was motivated to run for office for the same reason I joined the Army: I have always loved serving this country and its people. It isn’t enough to just do well for yourself, you have to do good for your community. Partisanship is tearing this country apart. Re-electing the same career politicians won't get us out of this mess. We need leadership.
2. What can be done to offer some relief to people who have put off parenthood and homeownership due to the burden of student loans? How can the next generation obtain higher education without taking on oppressive debt?
Improving our education options is important to keeping Michigan competitive in the long run. We aren’t just losing opportunities to other countries like China, we are losing opportunities to other states. Furthermore, we need to train kids for a career, not just for college. College is one option. Skilled workforce training is another. Everyone deserves a quality education regardless of geography, income, or age. There should be no wrong path to prosperity. We must support all of our schools and encourage education at all levels, including adult workforce development.
3. Do you believe overly generous unemployment benefits kept people from working during the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic? If so, was that a feature or a bug? Put another way: did fewer people get sick because more people were staying home?
At my company in Detroit, we made sure no one had to choose between receiving their health benefits and doing what was best for themselves and their families during a health crisis. But this country must get back to work safely and sensibly. We must use science and common sense to chart the steps forward for this country. That is what will keep this country safe both from an economic and public health perspective. We cannot choose between our economic health and our physical health, we must do both.
4. Describe your ideal immigration program.
Secure our borders. We must implement legal immigration to protect our country and ensure national security. Legal immigration expands our tax base, revitalizes communities, and lessens the burden on our national security operations.
Career politicians have kicked the can down the road for too long and it is hurting us. We need more legal immigrants in the US, not less. Preference should always be given to American workers willing to do a job, but there are many jobs in this country that are simply going unfilled. We must expand opportunities to skilled laborers, and satisfy the demand of our farmers.
5. Should young people who are voting for the first time expect social security to be there for them when they retire?
Protecting Social Security for our seniors today and saving it for our grandchildren tomorrow are moral obligations. Hard-working Michiganders should be able to count on the promises their government made to them. We must protect social security and Medicare from career politicians who will raid today what they promised yesterday. Any attempts to cut our Senior Citizens’ benefits will be stopped.
6. Readers tell us they're concerned about health coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. What legislative measures will you support with that in mind?
We must protect health care coverage for people with pre-existing conditions. We need a patient-centered market-based approach which provides affordable, quality health care and protects people with pre-existing conditions. We keep allowing partisanship to rule the debate. We need to return the power to patients and doctors, not partisan politicians, and incentivize investment in the health of our country in a market-based system.
I support policies that will: 1. Bring stability to our healthcare system 2. Reduce the burden on businesses trying to give benefits to their work families. 3. Oppose the movement to nationalize healthcare under a single-payer system.
7. What will you do in the Senate to protect Michigan's lakes, rivers and drinking water?
Everyone wants clean air and clean water. We owe it to the next generation to safeguard our precious natural resources. I would support continued funding for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative of at least $300 million annually. We need common-sense, science-based, Constitutional, bottom-up regulatory reform, not socialist policies like the Green New Deal. We can do all of these things while still protecting our water from contaminants like PFAS. Senator Peters failed to convince the federal government to clean up its mess at Wurtsmith Air Force Base while personally enriching himself with money from PFAS manufacturers.
8. What legislative measures do you think would be appropriate in response to the death of George Floyd and the unrest that followed?
When Democrats like my opponent had the chance to vote for police reform that might help save lives, they wouldn’t even allow Tim Scott’s police reform bill to get to the floor for debate. That’s a failure of leadership. If I was sitting in the Senate, I wouldn't have just been a co-sponsor on the police reform bill, I would have been a part of leading it. As a Black man and as an officer, I understand both sides. Our country is divided. We need unity and trust, and we can get there with increased training and increased transparency.
9. What's your plan for bipartisanship in the Senate?
I believe firmly that non-partisan solutions are how we climb out of the hole we’re in. In business and in combat, you don’t get to pick who you work with based on whether or not you like them. I will work with anyone who wants better results for Michigan. If she is open to it, I think it’s important to meet with Sen. Debbie Stabenow every week to make sure we are working together on what’s best for Michigan. We may have different methods, but if we can agree on just one thing and get that done, that’s progress.
10. Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
No.
