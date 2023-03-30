Megabus announces daily service from Cadillac to 16 cities, including TC and GR

CADILLAC — For some people in the Cadillac area without reliable transportation, figuring out a way to get to cities such as Grand Rapids can be quite an ordeal.
Starting in April, that ordeal will become easier to manage.
Megabus, one of the largest bus companies in North America, this week announced a new partnership with Indian Trails for expanded service options for 90 cities in Michigan, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois, including daily trips between Cadillac and 16 cities.
The service will provide trips between Cadillac and the following cities in the region: Alanson, Big Rapids, Cedar Springs, Charlevoix, Grand Rapids, Howard City, Kingsley, Mackinaw City, Manton, Morley, Pellston, Petoskey, Reed City, Rockford, Stanwood and Traverse City.
Additional service will be offered between Ann Arbor and 20 cities, Detroit and 23 cities, Green Bay and 18 cities, Lansing and 20 cities and Milwaukee and 18 cities.
“We are delighted to be expanding our service offerings once again in the Midwest,” said Colin Emberson, VP Commercial for Megabus.
“This partnership will allow us to expand travel opportunities for customers in some existing cities in our network like Detroit and Chicago, while also welcoming customers in a plethora of new cities.”
“We look forward to our new partnership with Megabus and the continued expansion of our service network,” said Chad Cushman, President of Indian Trails. “Our mutual customers will surely benefit from the added connections available by merging our two existing networks.”
Schedules are now available and tickets can be purchased today for travel beginning on April 3 at https://us.megabus.com/
