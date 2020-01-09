CADILLAC — Road maintenance crews have been busy lately dealing with problems usually associated with warmer weather.
Kelly Bekken, manager of the Missaukee County Road Commission, said the current Northern Michigan climate causes more problems than solutions.
“This kind of weather doesn’t save any money,‘ Bekken said. “We’re using as much, or more, materials.‘
One reason for this is the drastic changes in temperature around times that employees aren’t normally scheduled.
“We seem to be getting these sporadic freezing rain and snow activity storms on weekends where we’re paying time and a half or holidays when we’re paying that same time or double time and a half,‘ said Bekken.
Although temperatures sometimes rise above freezing, this has led to an increase in cost for the road commission. When the weather stays below freezing, the commission can use a more cost-effective mixture of sand and salt.
“(The weather’s) not good for anything,‘ said Bekken. “We have been increasing the amount we order over the past three or four years.‘
Wexford County Road Commission Manager Alan Cooper said some years are busier and more resource-intensive than other years depending on the timing of snowfall, temperature variation and rain events.
Cooper said he’s noticed “significantly‘ more salt use this winter because of rain, which dilutes and washes away the salt they previously applied.
“It’s been up and down this year,‘ Cooper said. “Mother Nature seems to be working against us a little bit. You never know from year to year.‘
Osceola County Road Commission Manager Luke Houlton said their salt use is down slightly this year, from 1,150 pounds in 2018-2019 to around 900 in 2019-2020.
Houlton said he’s become accustomed to large temperature fluctuations throughout winter, along with all the challenges those fluctuations bring to his job.
“It’s been a while since we’ve had a November snow that stuck around all winter,‘ Houlton said. “That’s just the mode we’re in right now. It’s going to be what it’s going to be.‘
Houlton said he doesn’t notice the workflow of his crew being much different this year compared to previous winters, although the amount of time they have to work on projects other than strictly maintaining the roadway might be affected by the weather.
For instance, during the dead of winter when it’s extremely unlikely temperatures will warm up enough for rain to fall and snow and ice to melt, his employees get some brush chipping done. Houlton said they may have a little less time to do this when they have to deal with extreme temperature swings.
He added that rapid warmups can melt ice and cause chatter bumps and other damage to roadways.
While smoothing out chatter bumps is normally considered “summer work,‘ Houlton said it’s something they’ve had to do in recent winters as a result of warmups.
Road commissions could have their work cut out for them today and into the weekend, as forecasters are predicting high temps in the 40s (a sizeable increase from the highs in the teens experienced throughout most of the week) and a 70% chance of rain showers Friday.
