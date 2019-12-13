CADILLAC — The Cadillac High School Music Honors Society performed a variety of Christmas tunes for shoppers at Meijer on Saturday. The 12 member band featured a vocalist along with other wind instruments.

These students aren't strangers to performing in the community. They perform numerous times throughout the school year.

Director Mike Filkins spoke highly of the kids and their performance.

“It's important for students to take the skills and connect with the community," Filkins said.

You can view their performance of Rudolf the Rednosed Reindeer above.

