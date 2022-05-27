CADILLAC — Memorial Day is often seen as the official kick-off of summer with its barbecues, parades and family fun. If you’re not sure where to celebrate, there are plenty of planned festivities in Cadillac and surrounding towns.
Cadillac will once again be holding its annual Memorial Day parade starting at 10 a.m. All parade participants can line up at 9 a.m. in the lot behind Huntington Bank.
The procession starts its march on Harris Street and moves onto Mitchell Street. From there, they’ll continue for two blocks, turning west onto Pine Street and ending at the Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Event organizer Ritchie Harris, who recently retired as Commander of the Sons of the American Legion, said the parade is always well-received by the Cadillac community. Normally, the crowd fills the downtown area and the area surrounding the lake.
After a few years of parade cancellations due to COVID, Harris is hoping to restore the commemoration to its former glory.
“This year, we really tried to get it all back together, and it’s been a tough road, but we’re getting there,” he said.
To bring out such a big crowd for Memorial Day is a heartwarming feeling for Harris. Although not a veteran himself, he has had many family members and friends who have lost their lives in the service.
Honoring and working so closely with veterans has “been a good feeling.” Harris recalls an event that took place in 2011, where a group was coordinated to participate in the Vietnam Moving Wall Tribute. A Vietnam veteran joined Harris and others to carry the wall down to City Park.
Since this tribute, Harris said he feels the community’s attitude toward veterans has changed, and there’s now an air of respect and remembrance that follows veteran-related events.
When Monday’s parade reaches the stadium, Harris said Wexford County Circuit Court Judge Jason Elmore will be concluding the event with a speech.
In Evart, the Memorial Day procession has been held by VFW Post No. 7979 for decades. Post Commander Dan Howe said the ceremony will begin with a service in Guyton Park at 10 a.m.
The group will then move on to the Manistee River, where a wreath is placed in the water in commemoration of the men and women who have died while serving. Finally, the Post heads to Forest Hill Cemetery, where Howe said there’s a 21-gun salute to complete the ceremony.
Traditionally, the high school band is involved in the ceremony and a parade marches down Main Street from the park to the river, but Howe said neither will be occurring this year.
“We’re planning to do it like we did during the COVID era and just drive to each site, get out and do the ceremony,” he said.
Although the procession is organized by the Post, Howe said the public is encouraged to join in and pay their respects before enjoying the holiday.
When Howe joined the Navy, he was isolated from the community for 32, and upon returning, he said that things were different. It wasn’t necessarily a bad different, he said, but that many things about the community had changed.
Being able to host a Memorial Day ceremony is an honor for Howe, and he said it’s become a way to promote the importance of the holiday to the city.
“I think it’s very important because you spend a little bit of time thinking back about the people that gave more than just two or four years worth of defending the country, that some had to pay a much bigger price for that,” he said. “And it’s that one day you get to reflect back on that and say, ‘wow, they gave it all.’”
Lake City’s Memorial Day begins at 10 a.m. when the American Legion Post No. 300 marches to the Veterans Memorial Park. This year’s event was planned by First Vice Commander Mark Keelean and Commander Don Blue.
Keelean said they will have a local veteran come to speak in the park, followed by a performance of the National Anthem and services songs by the Lake City band. The ceremony will conclude with “Taps” and a 21-gun salute.
An additional ceremony is being held at the Lake City Cemetery, where the Legion will once again play “Taps” and have a 21-gun salute over.
Keelean said the crowd for the memorial park ceremony has been getting bigger every year, but he’d like to see a better turnout for the cemetery ceremony.
Reed City Chamber of Commerce Coordinator Alanna McBee said the city’s Memorial Day ceremony is a time for solemn remembrance. The parade will begin walking at 9 a.m. and will move from the Reed City Depot to W. Upton Avenue until it reaches the Osceola County Courthouse.
There, Pastor Michael Hodges of St. Philip Neri Catholic Church will be saying a prayer. The procession will continue to Woodland Cemetery, where Pastor Hodges will say another prayer, following by a music performance from the Reed City High School Band and a 21-gun salute.
In the village of Marion, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6015 will lead a march down Main Street with veterans carrying the American, Michigan and military flags. The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial downtown.
Following will be the lowering of the flag, a playing of “Taps” by the Marion High School Band and a 21-gun salute.
