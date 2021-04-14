Memorial Day parade in Cadillac canceled

The Cadillac Area Honor Guard marches down Mitchell Street in Cadillac during the 2019 Memorial Day parade. Earlier this year, the decision was made to only hold the Memorial Day parade in Cadillac and not the other events due to the uncertainties related to the ongoing global pandemic. Recently, the decision also was made to cancel the parade, which means for the second year in-a-row Cadillac will not hold any Memorial Day events.