Memorial Day parade in Cadillac canceled

CADILLAC — For the second year in a row, the streets of Cadillac will be quiet on the morning of Memorial Day because of COVID-19.
Last year, Memorial Day in Cadillac was scheduled to focus on honoring the men and women of the United States military, but the events were canceled, including the Cadillac Area Honor Guard’s salute to sailors, the parade through downtown and the ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Earlier this year, Cadillac Area Honor Guard member Steve Birdwell said the decision to hold the Memorial Day parade and not the other events was made due to the uncertainties related to the ongoing global pandemic. Recently, Birdwell said the decision also was made to cancel the parade.
"We felt that we didn't want to be the parade that everyone gets sick at. Last year we did the Harvest Festival parade in Manton and they had things tapped off, but people sat where they wanted to sit," he said. "We are getting down to the nitty-gritty as far as members, so I can't afford to lose anyone. It is not a big deal to hold it off another year."
Normally the honor guard performs a salute to sailors at 9:30 a.m. on Memorial Day at the City Dock on Lake Cadillac near the Cadillac Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion. Shortly afterward, the parade down Cadillac’s main thoroughfare, Mitchell Street, starts at 10 a.m. and follows the shore of the lake to Veteran’s Memorial Stadium at the intersection of Chestnut and Linden streets.
The morning's events normally conclude with a Memorial Day ceremony at the stadium starting at 11 a.m.
