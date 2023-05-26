Memorial Day start of local beach water testing throughout Cadillac area

• If there has been a heavy rain event within the past 48 hours, avoid swimming due to runoff and likely higher levels of bacteria in the water. Avoid waters that are unusually cloudy or muddy after rain. Rivers often have elevated E. coli levels after heavy rainfall. • Large amounts of waterfowl present (geese, ducks) or gulls could mean an increased amount of bird droppings that contain high concentrations of E. coli bacteria. Lakes with a large duck population may also pose a higher risk of swimmer’s itch. • Do not swim in lakes, ponds, or rivers if you have open sores or lesions on your body to avoid infection. • Research into the number of closings the beach has had in recent years. Check Michigan’s BeachGuard website, www.egle.state.mi.us/beach. • If the water is discolored with a greenish, blue, or milky appearance, this may indicate a harmful algal bloom. Certain algal blooms can produce toxins that could make someone ill. Do not swim in these areas and keep pets from drinking the water. Suspected algal blooms can be reported by sending an email to algaebloom@michigan.gov. • Do not swim where the beach has an abundance of trash and litter. • Dry off immediately with a clean towel after getting out of the water. Do not forget to use sunscreen and take precautions against sunburn. It is also a good idea to take a shower after spending a day at the beach. • Wash your hands with soap and water before eating. SOURCE: Central Michigan District Health Department
With Memorial Day weekend here, local health departments announced they will again perform water sampling throughout the summer at area beaches.
Central Michigan District Health Department and District Health Department No. 10 perform the duties at public beaches within their jurisdictions. This includes Osceola County in the CMDHD and Lake, Missaukee and Wexford counties in DHD No. 10.
This swimming season will be the 22nd consecutive year CMDHD will be monitoring select public beaches and also is the seventh year in partnership with the Midland County Health Department to assist in monitoring select Midland County beaches, according to CMDHD. Monitoring consists of weekly water sampling and testing for E. coli, posting results on the State’s BeachGuard website and posting advisories at beaches with elevated E. coli results.
CMDHD also said testing beaches during the swimming season is important to make sure the public is informed of high E. coli levels that pose a greater risk of illness. Beaches posted with an advisory should not be used for swimming until further testing shows bacteria levels are within acceptable levels.
Beaches that are open to the public but not part of a monitoring program — including smaller beaches, campgrounds, and children’s camps — have been asked by CMDHD to either implement a water sampling program that meets the state standards or post notices at the beaches to inform the public whether the water has been tested for E. coli bacteria. Public beaches which are not being monitored for E. coli are required to post a sign stating they are not being monitored, according to CMDHD.
DHD No. 10 similarly collects water samples at 21 public beaches on Lake Michigan to determine if the water is safe for swimming for a 10-week period between Memorial Day and Labor Day holidays. These samples are generally collected one foot below the surface of the water, which is between three to six feet in depth.
DHD No. 10 collects three samples each time a beach area is monitored. The daily geometric mean calculated from these samples must be below 300 E. coli per 100 milliliters for the water to be considered safe for swimming.
After 30 days, DHD No. 10 said a geometric mean is calculated for all the individual samples collected within that time frame. This 30-day geometric mean must be below 130 E. coli per 100 ml for the water to be considered safe for swimming.
Surface water contaminated with elevated levels of E. coli bacteria can result in illness, with symptoms including nausea, vomiting, stomachache, diarrhea, headache and fever. Other illnesses associated with swimming in contaminated waters include ear, eye, nose and throat infections, skin rashes and skin infections, which can be serious.
In highly polluted waters, swimmers run the risk of exposure to more serious disease-causing organisms, such as Cryptosporidium, Giardia, E. coli STEC, Norovirus and Shigella.
