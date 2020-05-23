Every year people end the unofficial start of summer by acknowledging the sacriﬁce of the men and women who served their country and died while doing so.
As in years past, several communities in the Cadillac area planned to hold events on Memorial Day to honor the men and women who made the ultimate sacriﬁce while on active duty. This year Memorial Day will be observed on Monday, May 25, but many Cadillac area communities have canceled their events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
BUCKLEY
The village of Buckley was scheduled to host a Memorial Day Parade at 11 a.m. on May 25 but it was canceled.
CADILLAC
Memorial Day in Cadillac was scheduled to once again focus on honoring the men and women of the United States military, but all the events have been canceled including the Cadillac Area Honor Guard’s salute to sailors, the parade through downtown and the ceremony at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Flags, however, were placed at Maple Hill Cemetery on the graves of veterans preceding the holiday weekend.
EVART
The honor guard will still have a 21-gun salute at Guyton Park at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 25 along with the wreath ceremony. The guard will then march down to Riverside Park to hold its second wreath ceremony and then to Forest Hill Cemetery for the final wreath ceremony.
Attendance will not be prohibited, though attendees are encouraged to practice safe distancing.
LAKE CITY
Members of American Legion Post No. 300 usually start the holiday by marching to Veterans Memorial Park at the corner of Main and Prospect streets, but the event was canceled. The observance normally includes a flag ceremony, a 21-gun salute and the laying of a wreath at Lake Missaukee in remembrance of those who sailed the seas. A brief ceremony also is usually held at the Lake City Cemetery.
MANTON
The veterans of Eugene Kimbel Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 7806, joined by the Manton High School Band, Boy Scouts, and others, usually make three stops on Memorial Day. It was confirmed those stops will happen but the annual Manton Area Chamber of Commerce Car Show that weekend has been canceled.
MARION
The Marion Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 6015 honors the fallen during the annual Memorial Day observance in the Osceola County village on Memorial Day.
The public ceremony has been canceled, but Bob Friend said the VFW is looking at doing a brief, private ceremony. Leading up to the weekend, the Marion VFW also placed 912 flags on the graves of veterans in 12 different area cemeteries. The members of the post and several volunteers helped to put the flags on the graves.
REED CITY
The Memorial Day Parade put together by Reed City’s Veteran’s of Foreign War Post 2965 has been canceled as of Tuesday, May 5.
The parade down Upton Avenue was set for May 25 along with a performance from the Reed City High School band, a 21-gun salute by the honor guard, and a wreath ceremony outside the Reed City Court House at the veterans memorial.
