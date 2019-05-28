Memorial Day tradition dates back to 1868

Memorial Day was first celebrated on May 30, 1868, three after the Civil War ended. It was observed by placing flowers on the graves of Union and Confederate soldiers during the first national celebration. Gen. James Garfield made a speech at Arlington National Cemetery, after which around 5,000 participants helped to decorate the graves of the more than 20,000 Union and Confederate soldiers who were buried there.
Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day and was celebrated annually on May 30. Today, Memorial Day is the final Monday of May.
On May 5, 1868, the head of the Grand Army of the Republic (GAR) established Decoration Day as a time for the nation to decorate the graves of the war dead with flowers. Maj. Gen. John A. Logan declared that Decoration Day should be observed on May 30. This date was chosen because flowers would be in bloom all over the country.
The tradition of wearing red poppies on Memorial Day was inspired by the poem that Moina Michael wrote in 1915. Moina, who was inspired by the poem “In Flanders Field,‘ wrote: We cherish too, the Poppy red that grows on fields were valor led; It seems to signal to the skies that blood of heroes never dies.
Moina also came up with the idea of wearing red poppies on Memorial Day in honor of those who died serving the nation during war. She was the first to wear one and sold poppies to her friends and coworkers with the money going to benefit servicemen in need.
Here are some other Memorial Day facts:
• Memorial Day is a day of remembrance of those who have died serving our country.
• General John Alexander Logan ordered the Memorial Day holiday to be observed by decorating the war dead.
• On Memorial Day, the flag should be at half-staff until noon only, then raised to the top of the staff.
• Red Poppies are recognized as the Memorial Day flower.
• “Taps‘ is often played at ceremonies on Memorial Day.
• Memorial Day was first called “Decoration Day‘ because of the practice of decorating soldiers’ graves with flowers.
• New York was the first state to officially recognize Memorial Day.
• Flowers and flags are the two most popular items people use to remember soldiers.
• The south refused to honor the dead on Memorial Day until after World War I when the meaning of Memorial Day changed from honoring Civil War dead to honoring Americans who died fighting in any war.
• Memorial Day was declared a federal holiday in 1971.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.