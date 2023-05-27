Memorial Day weekend a dry start to the 2023 summer season

CADILLAC — Measures like needle moisture and days without rain are used as fire weather indicators and by the end of the Memorial Day holiday weekend, conditions could be at record-breaking levels for fire danger for this time of year.
Department of Natural Resources Cadillac Service Center Fire Officer Bret Baker said if things continue as they are, which they are expected to, conditions could be at near record levels by Monday or Tuesday. Although winds are not an issue and are not expected to be, he said the potential for a significant fire event is there.
He also said with many people looking to recreate this holiday weekend by camping, riding on motorcycles or off-roading with various ATVs, the potential for a fire is increased even more.
The main thing is to be extra cautious, according to Baker.
He said even with the rain that the region had last week, in many places, that was unmeasurable. As a result, many places in Northern Michigan are going on 12 to 14 days without rain and the forecast shows that dryness will continue for the next several days, Baker said.
“I would just be extra cautious. Don’t start a fire unless you are prepared to put it out. That means having a shovel, rake and water,” he said. “Don’t start a fire and then go get that stuff, it could be too late.”
As of Friday, burn permits were not being issued in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties, which means open burning is prohibited. That is a trend that is expected to continue through the holiday weekend and beyond.
Burn permits in the southern Lower Peninsula are issued by local fire departments and government offices. In the northern Lower Peninsula and the Upper Peninsula, residents can check the map at michigan.gov/burnpermit to see if debris/open burning is permitted in their counties.
A person is required to get a burn permit before burning brush and debris in Michigan when the ground is not snow-covered. Residents in the northern Lower Peninsula and Upper Peninsula can obtain a free burn permit by visiting www.michigan.gov/burnpermit or by calling 866-922-2876. Residents in southern Michigan should contact their local fire department or township office to see if burning is permitted in their area.
Historically, debris burning has been the No. 1 cause of wildfires in Michigan. When people are going to burn things like yard waste or brush, the important thing to remember is to make sure open burning is allowed. Combustible materials such as grass, leaves and branches or brush on the ground are dry and not holding moisture. All it takes is a little wind and sun, and those things can burn, even if there has been precipitation.
The critical times in the Lower Peninsula for fire danger are March through May. Once the calendar flips to June, the trees usually have leafed out and people have to mow their grass. By the end of July and into August, however, fire danger flares back up.
Although the green up has occurred, and that is helping a little bit to lessen fire concerns, Baker said conditions are really dry. He said people should enjoy themselves this weekend, but they also need to be cautious and aware of the conditions.
