CADILLAC — As Memorial Day weekend came to a close, one new COVID-19 case was reported out of Lake County.
Though Saturday and Sunday brought no new local cases of coronavirus, as of 3 p.m. on Monday, May 25 the Centers for Disease Control reported a new case in Lake County. This brings the total cases in Lake County up to 6. No deaths have been reported for the county.
For the remainder of the counties in the Cadillac News coverage area, numbers have remained the same throughout the weekend with Wexford staying at 11 cases and two deaths, Missaukee at 16 cases and one death and Osceola at 10 cases and no deaths.
Across the state of Michigan numbers continue to rise with 202 new confirmed cases and 12 new deaths as of 3 p.m. on Monday. This brings the totals up to 54,881 confirmed cases and 5,240 deaths throughout the state.
