Memorial for Manton pilot shot down during WWII postponed due to virus concerns

MOSTE, Italy — Plans to honor an American fighter pilot who was shot down 75 years ago over Italy were postponed Thursday.
Slovenian historian Ales Bedic, who has been researching the crash of Manton native Warren Rowland Bostick for the past three years, had planned to hold a memorial at the exact time of his plane's crash (9:25 a.m. in Italy, 3:25 a.m. here) but due to COVID-19 concerns, he was forced to cancel the event.
"It’s forbidden to do any events so we have to postpone the event for few months," Bedic told the Cadillac News. "I am very sad about that, but definitely we will do the event in (a) few months."
On April 2, 1945, Bostick took part in an armed reconnaissance mission to Yugoslavia (now Slovenia).
According to military documents, while strafing a locomotive at Jesenice, Bostick's plane sustained damage which prevented him from attaining sufficient altitude to climb over the mountains in the vicinity. He proceeded down a valley where the ship suddenly stalled, crashed into some trees and burst into flames.
To read a more detailed story about the event, go to https://www.cadillacnews.com/news/researcher-writing-book-about-manton-fighter-pilot-shot-down-over-italy-in-wwii/article_c9ae7c65-422f-52e7-970b-cece428d5551.html.
