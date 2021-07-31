CADILLAC — Three simple words — “Finish for Paul” — shook Doug and Theresa McMullen to their cores.
The words were engraved on a 10,000-pound rock that was installed on the Veterans Serving Veterans Park 5K course as a mile marker in honor of Cadillac native and Olympic runner Paul McMullen, who passed away earlier this year.
Veterans Kenneth Joynt, Richard Munson, Pat Somerville, Duane Briggs and McMullen — who served in the U.S. Coast Guard — all have been honored with rocks at the course.
“Paul has been an inspiration to a lot of people in this area,” said park organizer Roger Bandeen, who added that all the rocks were donated from the property of Nancy and Doug DeVore, who live near Camp Cadillac in Osceola County.
Paul’s parents, Doug and Theresa, saw the rock for the first time this week.
“Those words are monumental for me,” Doug said. “The word finish and the end of Paul’s life have happened. That little spurt at the end can make a difference in a race. How that inspiration at the end of a race can help.”
Doug said seeing the mile marker in honor of Paul was powerful, as was seeing the markers installed for the others veterans.
“The monumental efforts and sacrifices of those veterans,” Doug said. “They’re still serving to this day. The recognition has to go on. A couple words come to mind, one is gratitude.”
Bandeen said the veterans they chose to honor with mile markers were those who’ve made a positive impact on the community (in the case of McMullen) and also those who’ve been instrumental in helping to build the park.
Vietnam veteran Richard Munson has spent hundreds of hours working at the park — an effort he describes as a “labor of love.”
After a tour of the mile markers, Munson shared some of the painful memories he has of his time serving in a flamethrower unit during the Vietnam War, where he earned three Bronze Stars for his actions in combat. He said the memories — which he still talks with a therapist about to this day — are the reason the park means so much to him.
“I did it for those who didn’t come home,” Munson said with tears streaming down his face. “It’s been a painstaking operation. But it doesn’t happen by itself. This is for the community ... it’s a great thing. I hope I’ll live long enough to see it finished.”
Fellow Vietnam veteran Duane Briggs also has spent countless hours at the park.
“It’s been a place for me to come,” said Briggs, who added that he’s been going to the park more often in the last few years following some recent health issues, including cancer caused by exposure to Agent Orange.
“The devil has been picking on me, but that means he’s leaving someone else alone,” Briggs said. “This is where God put me. It’s the best thing in my life besides the grandkids I’m about to get. It’s been a real life-changer for me.”
The VSV Park — located on 41 Road north of Cadillac — has been in the works since 2015 and consists of 55 acres. Current features of the park include the 5K track and food pantry. Future features of the park include a community pavilion, Vietnam memorial wall, veteran cemetery, and historic Octagonal Building, among other things.
“It’s coming along slow but fine,” said U.S. Army veteran Carl Lamphere, who donated land near the park for the future veterans cemetery. “It was quite a creative idea.”
“It’s really great to see what’s happening here,” said Korean War era veteran Kenneth Joynt, who was tickled to see that the rock installed in his honor had a very unique shape.
“I can sit down on it,” Joynt laughed. “Or maybe use it as a saddle.”
Joynt has contributed monetarily to the park, both personally and through his association with the Veterans Endowment Fund at the Cadillac Area Community Foundation.
"This is well deserved and well needed," Joynt said. "I feel like they're on the right track. Everybody needs to be congratulated for their efforts. Hopefully it will only grow from here."
