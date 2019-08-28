CADILLAC — Last year the Cadillac area got to see the power of nature and the damage it can cause.
After the storm that ripped through the area on Aug. 28, 2018, residents in Lake, Missaukee, Osceola and Wexford counties were left without power for days, leaving countless numbers of trees downed and damage to homes and businesses. Repairs and clean-up are still occurring a year later.
While the storm only lasted one night, the clean-up will likely take several years as many trees are still lying where they fell and piles of debris can still be seen in wooded lots and areas of the forest.
Last September officials were still trying to figure out how much damage was done. What many believed was a tornado was deemed to be straight-line winds by the National Weather Service. The NWS office in Gaylord sent a team to the Cadillac area in August to investigate whether the winds — which caused what Consumers Energy deemed catastrophic damage — were a tornado.
But they weren’t, according to the investigators.
The survey team determined that no tornado had touched down in the Cadillac area. Instead, it was determined to be straight-line winds blowing 75 to 90 miles per hour.
Straight-line winds, which are the outflow of a thunderstorm, are more common in this part of the state and cause more damage than tornadoes. When tornadoes do occur, they are weak and brief.
Wexford County 911 and Central Dispatch Director Duane Alworden wasn’t working on the night of Aug. 28 last year. He was attending a meeting as he also is the Haring Township Fire Chief. During the meeting, Alworden said he started getting text messages from his night dispatchers asking that he return to work because they were getting overwhelmed with the 911 calls.
He said he thought it was about 7:30 p.m.
Although he knew some rain was moving through the area, he said he remembered being surprised that there were so many calls. In the fire department, he started hearing the frequency of emergency services getting dispatched out.
“When they were paging (out first responders) I could hear the phones in the background were ringing,‘ he said.
He left his meeting and returned to dispatch and when he got there he ordered in a night supervisor and activated Emergency Management. He also had to take calls to help with the overflow.
For Consumers Energy spokesperson Roger Morgenstern, talking about the storm last August brings back bad memories. He said crews had already been out restoring power from a storm on Aug. 26, 2018, but it seemed like more storms kept coming. The biggest event, however, was on Aug. 28, 2018.
“That storm was part of a week where the weather wouldn’t stop. It was challenging for us (Consumers Energy) for sure,‘ he said. “We already were restoring people and then we had the big storm.‘
In all, 217,000 Consumers Energy households and businesses were affected by the combined events, which took more than 2,000 full time and contracted employees from across Michigan, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee, Morgenstern said. He also said all those who lost power had it restored by Aug. 31, 2018, but a majority of customers had power restored by Aug. 30, 2018
He said the storm last August is one of the top weather events in the company’s more than 100-year history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.