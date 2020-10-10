CADILLAC — Five of the men who are accused of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are due in court on Tuesday
The men all requested and received court-appointed federal public defenders.
Defendants Adam Fox, Ty Garbin, Kaleb Franks, Daniel Harris, and Brandon Caserta are scheduled for a 9:30 a.m. detention and preliminary hearings in front of Magistrate Judge Berens at the federal building in Grand Rapids.
Detention hearings determine whether federal defendants will be offered bond at all.
The five who will be in federal court on Tuesday are Michigan residents; a sixth man charged federally is a Delaware resident.
Another seven men are facing state charges for terrorism and weapons charges; six of them have been arrested in Michigan, while the seventh was arrested in South Carolina and is awaiting extradition, the attorney general’s office said on Friday. Most of them who have been arraigned have had bond set at $250,000; two have had bond set at $10 million. A criminal charge is merely an allegation and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
The FBI infiltrated the planning activities of which Fox, Garbin, Franks, Harris, Caserta (and Barry Croft, of Delaware) are accused, according to the complaint filed in federal court.
In addition to placing undercover agents within the planning activities, the FBI used “multiple‘ confidential human sources, though the complaint refers to audio recordings and information provided by only two of the informants and two of the undercover agents.
The informants were paid, according to footnotes in an affidavit by FBI Special Agent Richard J. Trask II.
“The FBI has paid CHS-1 approximately $8,600 to date for expenses. CHS-1 does not have a criminal history and has been deemed reliable by the FBI. Information given by CHS-1 has been shown to be reliable and corroborated through review of recordings and physical surveillance,‘ one footnote reads.
Another footnote states the second confidential human source received $14,800 for expenses.
The complaint indicates the alleged conspirators knew the government could find out what they were doing and sought to prevent getting caught.
The group used private Facebook groups and encrypted group chats.
At one point, Fox, who appears to have been the group’s leader, is alleged to have “collected all of their cellular phones in a box and carried them upstairs to prevent any monitoring‘ during a meeting in a basement.
The FBI, however, still got audio of the meeting, in which the group is alleged to have discussed “plans for assaulting the Michigan State Capitol, countering law enforcement first responders, and using “Molotov cocktails‘ to destroy police vehicles,‘ because the second informant mentioned in the affidavit as wearing a recording device.
The federal complaint also accuses the alleged conspirators of using code words, such as “cake‘ for bomb or “baker‘ for explosives manufacturer.
