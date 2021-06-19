CADILLAC — Whether it was annual appointments, healthy eating habits or not wearing clothes other than pajamas, during the past year, people let things slide.
It's understandable.
We are on the tail end of a global pandemic that changed a lot of things. But with restrictions about to be lifted Tuesday, District Health Department No. 10 is asking all residents — but particularly men — to start paying attention to some of these neglected medical appointments.
June is National Men’s Health Month and Father's Day is this weekend, which DHD No. 10 wants to serve as a reminder for men to pause, make their health a priority and take action to care for themselves. It is extremely important for all men, especially those with underlying health conditions, to take care of their health.
Dr. Jennifer Morse said it is proven that men tend to be less likely to have health insurance, have a family physician and have a shorter life expectancy than women. Morse is the medical director for three regional health departments, including District Health Department No. 10 and Central Michigan District Health Department.
"They need to remember to take care of themselves and go see a healthcare provider not only when they don't feel well but to have screenings that will detect things," she said. "They should get regular check-ups and as we get older they should be annual."
Men should schedule yearly check-ups and preventative screenings such as colorectal cancer screenings and prostate cancer screenings with a healthcare provider or local health department. Men also should perform monthly testicular self-exams to monitor for unusual changes and detect testicular cancer early.
Having 2.5 hours of physical activity per week and working toward and maintaining a healthy weight also is important. It also is important to eat a healthy diet that includes more fruits and vegetables. Men also should limit foods high in calories, sugar, salt and fat.
It also is recommended men and all people avoid unhealthy behaviors, such as smoking, drugs and alcohol, texting while driving and not wearing a seatbelt or bicycle helmet.
Taking care of your mental health also is important and can be achieved by practicing good sleep habits and finding healthy ways to manage stress.
Morse said this also includes getting up-to-date on vaccines, any bloodwork and getting the appropriate counseling on any health risks.
"There are a lot of routine screenings and evaluations that are needed and are responsible for extending our lives," Morse said. "I know most of us didn't get anything routinely done (during the pandemic) and now we are catching up. This is a good time to get caught up."
While Morse was talking about medical screenings and appointments, she also said now is a good time to get caught up on dental and eye appointments.
