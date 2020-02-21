CADILLAC — Two men and one woman were arrested by the Michigan State Police Home Town Security Team and recently arraigned in 84th District Court in Wexford County for their connection with drug-related activity.
Kody James Richard, 26, of Traverse City, was charged with one count each of delivery or manufacture of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, conspiracy to deliver or manufacture methamphetamine second or subsequent offense, possession of heroin less than 25 grams second or subsequent offense, possession of Suboxone second or subsequent offense, uttering and publishing, possession of counterfeit notes with intent to utter and publish, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied second or subsequent offense, operating a motor vehicle without security, and operating with license forgery, alteration or false identification for his connection with an incident on Feb. 17 in Clam Lake Township, court records indicate. A habitual offender fourth offense notice was added to the uttering and publishing offense.
As a result of the habitual offender enhancement on the charge, if convicted, Richard faces a potential life sentence.
Justin Robert Jacobs, 28, also faced charges associated with his alleged connection with the same Feb. 17 incident. Jacobs was charged in district court with one count each of conspiracy to deliver or manufacture methamphetamine, police assault, resist or obstruct, and an open container of alcohol in a vehicle. A habitual offender second offense notice was added to the charges, which increases the maximum sentence by 1.5 times.
As a result of the habitual offender enhancement on the charge, if convicted, Jacobs faces up to 30 years in prison.
Bethany Ann Bousquette, 32, of Traverse City, was the last person charged for her alleged connection with the Feb. 17 incident. She was charged with one count each of conspiracy to deliver or manufacture methamphetamine, possession of heroin less than 25 grams and operating with license forgery, alteration or false identification. A habitual offender third offense notice was added to the charges which increase the maximum sentence by two times.
As a result of the habitual offender enhancement on the charge, if convicted, Bousquette faces up to 40 years in prison and/or fines as high $70,000.
The charges in question are only accusations. Richard, Jacobs, and Bousquette are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
In a release by the Michigan State Police, it said a trooper from the Hometown Security Team stopped a vehicle at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 17 for a moving violation. The traffic stop was on U.S. 131 Highway near Mitchell Street in Clam Lake Township.
A consent search resulted in Richard, Jacobs, and Bousquette being arrested on the aforementioned charges.
Richard had his bond set at 10% of $250,000 while Bousquette had her bond set at 10% of $150,000. Jacobs had his bond set at 10% of $50,000. All three have probable cause conferences scheduled for 10 a.m. on Feb. 25.
