CADILLAC — After a year full of ups and downs, the six counties of Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority have each formally recommitted to the entity.
NLCMHA encompasses Crawford, Grand Traverse, Leelanau, Missaukee, Roscommon and Wexford counties and recently all six county boards of commissioners voted unanimously to support a revised enabling resolution and agreement. NLCMHA now is in the process of being recognized by the state.
Although the duration of the agreement between the six counties is perpetual, according to the authority’s previous enabling resolution, it can be dissolved if any of the member counties pass a resolution to do so by a majority of the board of commissioners. An official notice also must be given from the county commissioners to the state department of community health, according to the authority’s enabling resolution.
Once the resolution to dissolve membership is received by the state department of community health, the authority’s enabling resolution states the date of termination of the authority shall be one year following that notice’s receipt. That is, however, unless the director of community health consents to earlier termination.
Similar verbiage is contained in the new agreement.
With the agreement signed by all member counties, Brian Martinus, NLCMHA Interim Chief Executive Officer, expressed pride and gratitude for the Northern Lakes staff.
“Throughout this period of uncertainty, staff remained committed to providing world-class service and did not lose focus on the families in our community. They have remained steadfast in accomplishing the mission of the organization, which is improving the overall health, wellness and quality of life of our individuals, families and communities we serve,” Martinus said. “Our services and supports help some of the most vulnerable in our communities. This process really reinforced just how much these services are prized by the community. We are gratified that the counties came together and collaborated for the good of the people of northern Michigan.”
The uncertainty Martinus referenced had to do with disagreements between member counties and the real possibility that the entity was going to be disbanded.
On May 4, 2022, that process to dissolve NLCMHA started when Grand Traverse commissioners voted to pursue terminating its relationship with Northern Lakes. The action, however, was the only one taken.
If things had proceeded, the authority would have ceased to exist as an entity and all six counties would have had one year to build new mental health systems, including new agreements and legal structures to provide behavioral health services as required by law.
Dissatisfaction with Northern Lakes expressed by Grand Traverse County was mostly connected with services provided to inmates of the Grand Traverse County Jail and the feeling that more services are needed.
The new agreement also contains a new dispute resolution process, which will strengthen the organization’s capacity to continue to serve people in its six counties without interruption in the future.
The $1.2 million contributed by the six counties to NLCMHA, along with federal and state service reimbursements, and supplemental grant funding awarded to the organization, allows NLCMHA to provide and manage a total of $90 million for services and supports.
This includes crisis intervention services for anyone within the six counties experiencing a mental health crisis, regardless of insurance. Additionally, as a community mental health service program defined by the Michigan Mental Health Code, NLCMHA annually serves about 3,500 adults with serious mental illness, 950 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and 900 children with serious emotional disturbance.
NLCMHA is the only community mental health agency in Michigan that also acts as a MI Choice agent for the state, helping an additional 400 disabled and/or elderly individuals remain living in the community instead of a nursing facility through its Northern Health Care Management division. Other benefits to the community include Integrated Health Clinics open to anyone in the community with any or no insurance, in Traverse City and Grayling.
Northern Michigan Regional Entity CEO Eric Kurtz assisted with communications and coordination throughout the process of getting the new enabling agreement in place. With that job complete, he indicated he was happy to help provide oversight to the entity and the member counties.
“A healthy CMH bolsters services across northern Michigan and helps strengthen the network of partners serving the 21 counties in the (Northern Michigan Regional Entity) catchment area with mental health, intellectual/developmental disabilities and addiction services. We are all stronger together.”
With the enabling agreement done, the focus will be turned to finding a new CEO for NLCMHA.
Late last year it was decided to pump the brakes and wait to finish finding the CMH’s new leader. The discussion hinged on if the CEO search could be done effectively if there were changes to the enabling agreement. Some members of the NLCMH authority believed it could not, and ultimately, so did all the members.
Martinus was appointed as the new interim CEO of NLCMH on Oct. 3.
