CADILLAC — The goal for a second event focused on the mental health of the area is the same, but the intended audience and panelists will be different.
Last March, a mental health symposium was held in Cadillac to bring various community groups and people together to discuss what they are seeing in their professions. The idea behind the event was to allow the Human Service Leadership Council, which hosted the event at Baker College of Cadillac, to provide programming to not only its members but also community members to help spread awareness about what is going on within different agencies and nonprofits regarding mental health.
Although the premise of the mental health symposium was simple, once it was completed the people who attended the roughly two-hour session also knew it was vital for the community to find solutions to the issues associated with mental health and mental illness.
After the spring event, the idea was that a second event would be held in May during the annual Mental Health Awareness Month, but Human Services Leadership Council of Missaukee and Wexford Counties Coordinator Shari Spoelman said it was determined to not be a good time. There were a plethora of events occurring in May through Northern Lakes Community Mental Health and other agencies, such as Club Cadillac and National Alliance on Mental Illness that Spoelman said would have been a scheduling conflict for those groups.
August was looked at, too, but Spoelman said with schools gearing up for the new year it again was going to be a scheduling conflict. With all that, Spoelman said it was determined that the second event would be held on Sept. 14 from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Baker College of Cadillac Student Center.
“The main difference between this one and the one in March is the intended audience. The one in March was for people who work with people and we want to make sure the one in September is open to anyone interested in mental health and the challenges people face with mental illness,” she said.
During the March event, panelists who spoke included Nichole Richardson, Cadillac Innovation High School counselor, Lt. Mike McDaniel, Wexford County jail administrator, Rachel Reinink, Love, INC of Wexford and Osceola Counties executive director, Kari Wineland, Rexair LLC human resource manager, and Stacey Kaminski, Northern Lakes Community Mental Health operations manager for Crisis Services. The event also included a tabletop/round table exercise.
Spoelman said the information that was gathered during that exercise was collected and they pour over the information. The event in September and its topic are the direct result of that information.
That is how the idea came about to have this event be focused on those who live in the area and are living with mental health issues or mental illness. The event will be titled, “A Day in the Life of.”
“It is really about educating ourselves and learning more. Breaking down barriers and reducing stigma. A lot of people still don’t get help for themselves or children in the home, for parents or loved ones because there is still a stigma related to dealing with mental health issues,” Spoelman said. “Hopefully the more we talk about it and listen to people who’ve gone through it and walked the path we get a better understanding of the services available.”
Human Services Leadership Council Professional Development Chair Katelyn Richard said the panelists who will be presenting at the upcoming event have been identified and they are currently working toward getting marketing materials in place and out. She said it isn’t just those who live with mental health issues but those are family members who can speak about what it was like living alongside someone living with those issues.
Richard said the goal of his event is to shed light on actual situations and hear from people who can speak to living with mental illness and promote advocacy. The event in March had a directed promotion in terms of who could attend while the event in September is open to anyone and everyone who is interested or wants to come.
The point is to let people know they don’t have to live in fear and that there is help, support and resources.
Richard said people may think mental health issues are only happening to people with substance abuse issues, people living in poverty or have incidents from their childhood. While those can be people who are dealing with mental health issues, Richard said they are not the only ones.
The goal is to showcase something different than their perceived picture of mental health or the stigma that is typically attached to it, she said.
“We are really pushing for impact. We are not going to open the floor for questions this time. There will be opportunities to be connected with resources if they need to talk to someone or need support,” Richard said. “This is an impact event and sitting and listening to people and their experiences. How they found hope and got help.”
The mission of the leadership council is to achieve a collective vision of quality of life in communities within Wexford and Missaukee counties through the provision of leadership in the design, delivery and oversight of health, education and human services. Mental health is likely one of the biggest facing this and other communities across the state and country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.