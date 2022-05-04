The past two years have been tough, but mental health issues have been a problem since before the pandemic.
With that in mind, Northern Lakes Community Mental Health and North Country Community Mental Health are teaming up to present a free series of educational webinars in May to celebrate and bring awareness to National Mental Health Awareness Month. Each year many Americans face the reality of living with a mental illness. During May, the national awareness campaign works to raise awareness about mental health. It also works to connect people with services.
The webinars will take place from noon to 1 p.m. each Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday throughout May, except for one evening panel discussion from 6 to 7 p.m. on May 5. The programs will feature mental health professionals from both organizations, as well as community partners.
The collaboration will focus on mental health issues around the theme “Tools 4 Resilience” and emphasize a variety of tools that individuals can use to promote their own mental health and self-care. After the presentations, there will be time for questions and answers with the speakers.
“In Michigan, one in four adults will experience a mental health disorder at some point in their life, yet many of them cannot access the treatment they need,” Northern Lakes Interim CEO Joanie Blamer said. “Since the pandemic, people are much more willing to seek help and talk about mental health issues. This virtual education series is intended to provide more opportunities for people to learn, share, and have conversations about how to help yourself and how and when to access professional help.”
In addition to those webinars, both Northern Lakes and North Country will be offering Mental Health First Aid training to anyone in the community interested in learning how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health and substance use challenges.
Northern Lakes is offering a full-day Adult Mental Health First Aid session on May 10 and a full-day Youth Mental Health First Aid session on May 11. Participants may sign up for one or both sessions. Both will be held in person from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gateway Center, 10783 E Cherry Bend Road, Traverse City.
Cynthia Petersen and Clarisse Hartnett-Manny are presenting the first aid classes. Peterson said if someone can’t make either class in Traverse City next month, they are planning to do another in late August and again in October in Cadillac.
“The first aid is a national and international program. It is set up to teach a five-step action plan to help people. This could be employers, police teachers, parents or those within the faith community,” Petersen said. “We are teaching them to look at signs and symptoms of mental illness and how to identify when someone is in crisis.”
Petersen said the need for this type of training has always been a need but the need has come to the forefront since the pandemic changed everything. The pandemic changed people’s whole lifestyles. While there has always been depression, isolation and anxiety, the pandemic has made it even more important to talk about their signs, symptoms and coping mechanisms, according to Petersen.
Hartnett-Manny said the need to learn those things has always been there but the pandemic has brought it forward. If there is one positive that has come as a result of the pandemic it is the awareness that these mental health issues have grown.
“If there is a good thing that will come out of the pandemic, it is the awareness that everyone struggles with something,” Hartnett-Manny said. “There are resources out there and we have to help each other.”
The cost is $50 per first aid session. Each first aid session is approved by NASW-Michigan Social Work CE Collaborative for 7.5 continuing education hours. Space is limited. Contact Beth Burke at Beth.Burke@nlcmh.org to register.
To register and receive links to attend one or more of the free webinar sessions, visit forms.office.com/r/hHGbh032uh.
