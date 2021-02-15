Merritt area home destroyed in fire Monday

MERRITT — A Merritt area home was a complete loss after a fire burned through it Monday morning.
Merritt Area Chief Ed Nettle said his department was dispatched at 6:50 a.m. Monday to a report of a residential fire on East Finkle Road in Missaukee County's Holland Township. Once on scene, Nettle said crews found the single-wide trailer home fully engulfed in fire. He also said firefighters worked in the snow and 2-degree weather while battling heavy smoke and fire.
Eventually, Nettle said crews were able to bring the fire under control and extinguish it. The home, however, was a complete loss. Nettle said crews were on scene for just under three hours before clearing it.
The family was at home at the time of the fire and Nettle said it was called in by a passerby. Although the family or firefighters were injured in the fire, Nettle said family pets died in the blaze. He also said the fire is not deemed suspicious and is believed to have started in the kitchen area.
The Merritt Area Fire Department was assisted Monday by Clam Union Township Fire Department, McBain Fire Department, Lake Missaukee Fire Department and Missaukee County EMS.
