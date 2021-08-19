MERRITT — The Merritt Area Fire Department assisted Missaukee EMS recently in establishing a landing zone for an air ambulance after a person was injured while riding a horse.
Merritt Fire Chief Ed Nettle said in a press release the landing zone for the North Flight AeroMed helicopter was created around 5 p.m. Aug. 13 at the Merritt Park and Arena in Butterfield Township. Missaukee EMS was called after the injured rider fell off their horse and had to be transported by AeroMed to Munson Medical Center in Traverse City’s trauma center.
The press release also said the rider has since been released from the hospital and is recovering from their injuries at home. In addition to the fire department, the Missaukee County Sheriff’s Office assisted EMS on the scene.
