MERRITT — No injuries were reported after the Merritt Area Fire Department was dispatched to a fire early Friday morning.
At around 4 a.m. Friday, the fire department was dispatched to a residential fire in the 2000 block of South Merritt Road in Butterfield Township, according to a press release from MAFD. Once on scene, the fire department found all occupants and pets were able to get out of the home.
MAFD Chief Ed Nettle said crews battled the blaze for four hours while dealing with high winds and cold temperatures. He also said there were no reports of injuries, and while the home is still standing, it is being reported as a total loss.
Although the cause of the fire is undetermined, Nettle said the area of origin was near the wood stove that the family was using for heating during the power outages caused by last Thursday's windstorm.
The MAFD was assisted by the Clam Union Township Fire Department, Lake Missaukee Fire Department, Roscommon Township Fire Department, Missaukee EMS and the Missaukee County Sheriff's Office.
