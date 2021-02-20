MERRITT — For the second time in less than a week, the Merritt Area Fire Department not only battled a fire but also frigid temperatures and snowy conditions.
At 1:50 a.m. on Feb. 19, the fire department was dispatched to a report of a large fire at Phil's Towing facility located on East Houghton Lake Road in Missaukee County's Aetna Township. Once on scene, fire units found a large pile of used scrap automobile parts fully engulfed. The fire crew battled heavy smoke, fire, snowy conditions and frigid temperature before the blaze was extinguished, according to a press release by Merritt Fire Chief Ed Nettle.
During the blaze, the press release stated towing company personnel assisted firefighters with heavy equipment to pull the large pile of mixed automobile and salvage parts apart. The goal was to keep the fire from spreading to a large number of used vehicles as well as a nearby pile of tires.
It took crews four hours before they cleared the scene, according to the press release. The cause of the fire is not suspicious and is believed to be accidental. There were no injuries reported.
This was the second fire call in under a week that the Merritt department and other assisting departments had to work in frigid temperatures. On Feb. 15, the Merritt Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a residential fire on East Finkle Road in Missaukee County's Holland Township. Once on scene, crews found the single-wide trailer home fully engulfed in fire.
Eventually, crews were able to bring the Feb. 15 fire under control and extinguish it. The home, however, was a complete loss.
The Merritt fire department was assisted by the Clam Union Fire Department and Lake Missaukee Fire Department to extinguish the Feb. 19 fire.
