Merritt FD battles third fire in less than a week

MERRITT — In his 30-year career as a firefighter, Merritt Area Fire Department Chief Ed Nettle has seen a lot.
When his department was dispatched over the weekend for the third time in a week, Nettle wasn't shocked. While it is unique for the rural volunteer fire department to have a string of fires like that in less than a week, Nettle said it's not unheard of. It's just that it hasn't happened in several years.
"In my 30 years, it can be cyclic. Some years we have 15 fire calls total. Then there are years we have 35 to 40 in our rural area," he said. "You can have times where you have three or four fires in a short time and then go months without one. It's cyclic."
Nettle also said with the frigid temperatures that the region has experienced over the last month, people are using their heating systems and some are stressed for various reasons. He also said they might be using an alternate heating source or not keeping up with the maintenance of their heating systems. Regardless of the reason, Nettle said most fire services see an uptick in calls when there are hard, winter conditions.
At 10:38 a.m. on Feb. 20, the fire department was dispatched to a report of a chimney fire at a residence located on South Dorr Road in Missaukee County's Holland Township, according to Nettle.
Once on scene, Nettle said crews found the fire had moved into the wall and ceiling and the residence was on fire. Firefighters from Merritt, Clam Union Fire Department and McBain Fire Department worked together to bring the fire under control and finally extinguish the remaining fire, Nettle said.
The cause of the fire was not suspicious and was attributed to a chimney in a single wall stove pipe. In addition to the other fire departments, Nettle said Missaukee County EMS also assisted. He said mutual aid is something his department depends on because it is hard for volunteer/on-call departments to be enough firefighters to respond. He also said it is something his department will reciprocate when that time comes.
The Holland Township fire was the third call in under a week that the Merritt department and other assisting departments had to work in frigid temperatures.
The Merritt Fire Department was dispatched on Feb. 15 to a report of a residential fire on East Finkle Road in Missaukee County's Holland Township. The fire department also was dispatched on Feb. 19 to a report of a large fire at Phil's Towing facility located on East Houghton Lake Road in Aetna Township.
"None of the fires were suspicious in nature. All were accidental. Even the junkyard fire was attributed to maintenance and dumping ashes from the wood burner," he said.
